Let's debunk Democrats' 2021 'Manchin is racist' myth – Build Back Better was bad for the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since his bombshell declaration on "Fox News Sunday" in late December that he could not vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, Democrats have responded in typical fashion to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.'s declaration. They are foaming at the mouth.

According to Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.: "It’s an example of Joe Manchin, as a white man, showing that he doesn’t care about black people, he doesn’t care about Latinos, he doesn’t care about immigrants, he doesn’t care about women, and he doesn’t care about the poor."

MANCHIN SAYS HE 'CANNOT VOTE' FOR BUILD BACK BETTER: 'I'VE DONE EVERYTHING HUMANLY POSSIBLE'

Bowman echoed Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., "Joe Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better Act is anti-black, anti-child, anti-woman, and anti-immigrant."

So, the West Virginia Democrat is a racist, xenophobe, misogynist, and a plutocrat. Congratulations, Senator. You won the Wokistani superfecta!

Manchin, his foes claim, imperils democracy itself.

MANCHIN BLASTS WH STAFF FOR LEAKING 'ABSOLUTELY INEXCUSABLE' THINGS ABOUT HIM AFTER REJECTING BBB

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan warns, "Manchin is killing the Biden legislative agenda, and perhaps the future of American democracy too." The Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin left no hair unyanked: "Democracy is hanging by a thread."

Manchin’s rejection of BBB jeopardizes democracy no more than did the downward-pointing thumb of the late Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., which helped Democrats stop the GOP from repealing ObamaCare. Furious Republicans never accused McCain of steering democracy into the crosshairs. But, then again, most Republicans are adults, and too many Democrats are children.

None of the Left's spittle-flecked hyperventilation explains why Manchin finally spurned BBB:

It stinks.

This monstrosity is too immense, too costly, and too hyperactive. If BBB were a human being, it would need to be duct-taped to a chair and drowned in tranquilizers.

SCHUMER HITS MANCHIN FOR FAILING TO SUPPORT BUILD BACK BETTER, MAINTAINS DEMOCRATS WILL ‘FIND A WAY FORWARD’

BBB drones on for 2,466 pages, equivalent to 15 copies of the Benediction Classics edition of Charles Dickens’ "A Christmas Carol." Among randomly chosen items, BBB addresses ‘‘wildland-urban interface," "energy savings estimates that accrue to low-income households," "acquisition, design, and construction of a Great Lakes heavy icebreaker," "qualified clean hydrogen production," "Body and spa treatments," and much, much, much more.

Biden absurdly declared on September 25 that, "my Build Back Better agenda costs zero dollars." This is exactly $1.75 trillion below congressional Democrats’ sticker price. They, in turn, fake this figure by claiming that BBB’s "life-changing provisions" -- as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. dubs them -- soon would expire.

Now, would Pelosi plant a grove of shade trees at her Napa Valley vineyard and schedule them for extraction between 2022 and 2027?

No.

Regardless, Democrats sponsored child tax credits, day care for all, ObamaCare subsidies, and other socialist goodies and argued that they would vanish in one to six years. This disinformation helped Democrats construct the bright, shining lie that BBB would cost "only" $1.75 trillion.

Thankfully, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., asked the Congressional Budget Office to score BBB without Democrats’ Bernie Madoff-style accounting fraud.

CBO’s honest numbers forecast BBB’s 10-year cost: $4.73 trillion. This is 270 percent of its phony, official price tag. This staggering sum exceeds the inflation-adjust price of World War II, which Manchin estimates at $4.5 trillion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

BBB also would bbboost the national debt by $3 trillion. This is light years from Biden’s lie that his bill "adds zero dollars to the national debt." BBB should be rechristened Build Bankruptcy Better and condemned as a Superfund site amid November’s 6.8 percent year-on-year inflation rate, the highest since June 1982.

BBB is also a Pandora’s box teeming with far-Left vipers and viruses. Among them:

•$1.7 billion in payouts to local newspapers. Buh-bye, objectivity!

•$2.5 billion in subsidies for trial attorneys who file contingency lawsuits.

•$80 billion to deploy 86,852 brand-new IRS agents to squeeze every conceivable dime from taxpayers with annual incomes as low as $25,000.

•A Civilian Climate Corps would unleash 300,000 busybodies to hector Americans into "greener" lives.

•Pricier childcare, due to proposed regulations that babysitters be paid, equal to elementary school teachers.

•Universal pre-Kindergarten, all the better to brainwash children with critical race theory, gender confusion, and sexy thoughts at ages 3 and 4 rather than 5 or 6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One need not be a rich white guy who hates Blacks, women, and poor people to ponder all of this and yell, "Hell No!"

As for Sen. Manchin, he is guilty of only this: His eyes are wide open.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK