Defining Kamala Harris, 4 most dangerous changes for girls, and more from Fox News Opinion

HANNITY – Fox News host decries Vice President Kamala Harris as a ‘dishonest, fake politician that wants power.’ Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The Trump campaign begins the work of defining Kamala Harris. It is not a heavy lift. Continue reading…

VIVEK – A baby shortage threatens America's future while our leaders nap. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Kamala Harris aided 'the most egregious and dangerous political cover-up in American history'. Continue reading…

KAT TIMPF – My mom died 10 years ago this Election Day and I'm pregnant with my first child. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how Kamala Harris can't read the teleprompter either. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Kamala Harris can't read the teleprompter either Video

TITLE IX – Biden-Harris 4 most dangerous changes for girls. Continue reading…

WHO IS THE REAL KAMALA? – America has so many questions and journalists aren't asking them. Continue reading…

O BLOCK – In my city, this name continues to live on in infamy. It's time to change that. Continue reading…

