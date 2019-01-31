David Webb: The catastrophe in Venezuela

The impending death of socialism in Venezuela is predictable and a good thing. But, it could also be a tragedy that spreads beyond its borders.

Venezuela is a tragedy under the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro aided by Cuba and other players including Iran, China, and Russia.

It is also the destruction of a once wealthy nation across the business spectrum.

Socialism dies slowly and often results in the deaths of thousands and the destruction of cultures, yet there are some in America who think we can get it right. In fact, no one will ever get it right. Socialism in any form, with any adjective, is a path to failure.

In Venezuela, there are also some 22,000 Cubans. In the plains of Venezuela, there are approximately 20,000 members of FARC and the Colombian ELN who don’t have a place to go.

In Venezuela, aided by Iran, there is an uncertain but large number of Hezbollah terrorists. What they share in common, between these groups, is a combination of drug trafficking, international crime, and terrorism which are used as tools to advance their individual causes. In other words: a narco-terrorist state.

Desperate people in Venezuela will eventually seek a better life and the most attractive option is the United States. Every country in between lets them pass as long as they march to our southern border. That’s why the border security battle in D.C matters to all of us.

On the shutdown, some will say that the president caved, some will say he won. Others will say that Pelosi and the Democrats won and somewhere between all of these narratives exists reality.

It’s important to know that the conference committee is not just the leadership of each party but elected representatives from both sides.

This means that those who are potentially vulnerable on either side will have to consider the politics of what they do more than the leadership, which is rarely as vulnerable.

The State of the Union address is an opportunity for President Trump to address this.

In our Constitution it says, the president shall from time to time give to the Congress information of the state of the union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.”

The president can recommend for Congress’s consideration that national security, as it applies to the southern border and all the other elements of our immigration system, are necessary and expedient.

Now, do you see the connection?

