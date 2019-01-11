David Webb: So, you think a divided Congress works best? Here's my message for you

There are those who say a divided Congress works best.

Has anyone ever explained what this phrase means or is it just clever punditry?

Since the midterm losses in the house, why have Republicans pushed a message that they can be effective... If Democrats are unwilling to govern?

Democrats aren't budging on border security...so Trump said "bye bye" to their meeting and was at the border Thursday with a new plan in mind.

What’s the next move in the art of the 'political' deal?

Time for a reality check.

Let’s face it, all the action that could affect our daily lives for years is in Washington, D.C. right now. Both sides are so busy arguing about the numbers and fact-checking each other but no one is really taking the time to explain this.

Here's how Nancy Pelosi put it recently: The fact is, President Trump must stop holding the American people hostage and stop manufacturing a crisis and must re-open the government."

And how Chuck Schumer put it: "This president just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear, and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."

Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are calling it a "manufactured crisis?" ...what about all the victims who were killed by illegal immigrants? Are those deaths "manufactured" ?

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen responded to the Democrats' ridiculos statement on Tuesday night by saying, " I can’t imagine being one of these victim’s families and listening to an elected member of Congress claim that their pain and their suffering is manufactured. It’s offensive."

It is offensive...but it’s also offensive because it's really the left who manufactured and continues to manufacture this crisis.

Open borders organizations like Pueblo sin Fronteras, Catholic Charities, Annunciation House, some United Nations NGOs and other Soros-funded open borders organizations here in the United States and south of our border manufactured this.

They told people in desperate situations in the south and central America that there was a land of milk and honey in America and all they had to do was get across the border.

They worked with others in these countries to build these caravans and are helped in part by the human traffickers who have a profit motive. They marketed effectively -- even printing fliers, putting up websites and creating smartphone apps.

The Democratic Party plays their part but not for the short term reason many of you think. Historically blacks and other inner-city coalitions are the Democratic path to a majority party. As blacks began to grow away from the Democratic party but not increase as a sizable percentage of the American population, the Democrats needed a new way to build a majority

They have U.S. Hispanic population overall at 17 percent and growing with a higher birthrate blended of legal and illegal in the United States.

The long-term strategy is to capture as much as possible of that population for votes.

Part of that strategy lies in the decennial census which we conduct every 10 years. The census is a count of persons and that helps determine congressional representation. This doesn’t matter whether you were legal or illegal

Now you see why Democrats don’t want the citizenship question brought back.

Republicans for their part have failed the American people because within the GOP is the open borders, cheap labor wing.

I expect Democrats to behave the way they do and the republican party tells us they’ll behave differently and secure our borders. Do any of you see a more secure border, or immigration reform, work visa reform, any special interest visa reform?

Adapted from David Webb's "Reality Check" monologue on Fox Nation.