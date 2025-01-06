DAVID MARCUS: Trudeau exits the stage. Canadian Truckers 1, Prime Minister 0

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It wasn’t supposed to end this way.

Back in 2015 when Justin Trudeau ascended to the prime ministership his father had held long before him, he was supposed to be the young, sexy, brash leader who could guide the Liberal Party and Canada for decades.

Today, Trudeau’s political career and reputation lie in the dustbin of history, like so many other slick-haired neoliberals from Italy to Argentina to Germany, and beyond. The frustration with the progressive status quo of globalism has boiled over.

CANADA’S TRUDEAU ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION FOLLOWING PARTY PRESSURE AMID CRITICISMS OF TRUMP, BUDGET HANDLING

And in every case, including President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in November 2024 over the Democratic Party machine and its media allies in the old US of A, it was populism that drove new thinkers into power and kicked 1990s progressivism to the curb.

In the Great White North today, one might even say: Canadian Truckers: 1, Justin Trudeau: 0

You remember the truckers, who parked their big rigs in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates back in the bad old days of COVID in early 2022. They had the temerity to challenge Emperor Justin and they paid quite a price.

Trudeau and his government stooges smeared the peaceful protesters, many of whom were families, as insurrectionists and racists, and in some chilling cases even froze bank accounts of everyday Canadians engaging in political speech.

The reason I know that Trudeau’s claims of Ottawa being under siege were lies, is that I was there, there was no fear of violence, no dangerous radicalism, there were food tents, bouncy houses for the kids and a dance floor.

Not to mention hundreds of Canadian flags, many mounted proudly on hockey sticks.

TRUMP SAYS US SUBSIDIES TO CANADA MAKE ‘NO SENSE,’ SUGGESTS CANADIANS WANT ‘TO BECOME THE 51ST STATE’

Trudeau seemed stunned and angry by the public rebuke. He was supposed to be the leader of the great working-class masses in the streets, not their sworn enemy.

It only got worse with the emergence of Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre who has spent years now calmly and carefully tearing apart Trudeau’s wretched socialist legacy, sometimes while casually eating an apple.

What Poilievre makes perfectly clear is that Trudeau has left his nation, and his party, in far worse shape than they were in when he took power.

The Canadian economy is a mess, free speech is under perilous attack, immigration is out of control, and wokeness is run amok. About the only accomplishment Trudeau and the Libs in his country can point to is that it’s easier to kill yourself in Canada now.

The writing has been on the wall for Trudeau for well over a year, but the latest dust-up with key ally, Chrystia Freeland, was not survivable for the PM. Incredibly, the root of that schism was that Freeland didn’t think Trudeau was treating populist Donald Trump as enough of a threat.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Canadians know what the real threats are, so do Americans and Brits and Italians and Hungarians and eventually maybe even the French. All over the West, the real threats are the infringement of the government into every aspect of our lives and its failure to secure our borders.

Justin Trudeau could have been built in a lab at a super-powered billionaire-backed NGO. He championed every single hairbrained leftist policy, chased every globalist trade deal, and punished his own citizens when they dared to defy him.

But apparently, in Canada, as in the United States, it is the people, not scions of powerful families or international think tanks that have the final say, and Trudeau’s resignation on Monday clearly showed the people have rejected him.

The vagaries of parliamentary systems such as Canada’s leave us in the dark as to when a new election may occur, not later than this fall, possibly much sooner, but eventually a victory for Poilievre and the Tories seems inevitable, another populist domino falling across Christendom.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What will replace the last three decades of progressive rule in the West is not yet entirely clear, perhaps not even wholly imagined, but the failing policies of globalism, open borders, multiculturalism, as well as national self-disdain, are being rejected.

For now, the people of Canada have sent their message to Trudeau loud and clear, up there they put it, "Take off, eh. Ya hoser," here stateside we’d say, "Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE DAVID MARCUS