David Bossie: Trump clearly defeats Biden in first presidential debate

To any reasonable person watching, it was clear that President Trump came prepared and resoundingly defeated former Vice President Joe Biden at Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland.

You have to bring you’re “A” game to go toe-to-toe with the champ and unsurprisingly, Democratic presidential nominee Biden couldn’t compete. Sadly, that doesn’t matter to Biden’s allies in the liberal media who will ignore the facts as sure as the sun will rise in the morning.

Amazingly, with early voting already underway for the Nov. 3 election, Tuesday night was the first time that millions of general election voters got an in-depth look at Biden. While President Trump is out front on a daily basis boldly leading our country as the tip of the American spear, Biden has been self-bunkering in his Delaware basement for much of the time.

For decades, by the time debate season has rolled around candidates for president had much more exposure to the public due to the rigors of the campaign trail. But Biden has used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to do as little as possible to earn the trust of the American people.

From the outset of his 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Trump has made it clear that ObamaCare was a disaster and our health care system needed reform. The president has made it a priority to move his free-market plan for three years, but Congress is too broken to rise to the occasion and fix the problem. President Trump is taking on the special interests to lower prescription drug prices— something Biden still lacks the courage to do.

But Biden, after 47 years in positions of power in the Washington swamp, still can’t answer basic questions.

Why won’t Biden answer questions about whether or not he’ll upset decades of precedent by packing the Supreme Court with liberals and ending the Senate filibuster?

What is Biden’s response to President Trump’s policies that caused the lowest unemployment rates for African Americans, Hispanic Americans, and Asian Americans in our nation’s history before the pandemic hit?

What is Biden’s answer to his disastrous 1994 crime bill and his chummy relationship with segregationist Southern senators? He has no answer; Biden can only lob unpresidential personal insults.

Here’s the truth. Biden’s phony overarching message of “just trust me” and the anti-Trump media’s fake partisan smokescreen won’t cut the mustard this year because there’s simply too much at stake. Hardworking American taxpayers are wondering: Where’s the beef?

President Trump is running for reelection with a sense of purpose and urgency. It’s clear that he wants four more years because he wants to keep America great. On the other hand, Biden is walking, not running for president — and slowly at that. Trump is fighting with all his might to keep his job as commander in chief because he’s deeply concerned about the dangerous road to socialism that Biden has in store for America.

The president gave a command performance and looked like a battle-tested incumbent itching to get some things off his chest. The Obama-Biden administration spied on the 2016 Trump campaign and then instigated a failed coup attempt against the duly elected president before he even took office. Biden had no reply to the indefensible.

The president finally got a chance to ask Biden many other questions the liberal media refuse to ask.

On the matter of election integrity and the peaceful transition of power, a lot has been said about voter fraud. Joe Biden and his controllers on the left refuse to admit that universal mail-in voting opens the door to chaos — regardless of the daily reports of ballot shenanigans. Everyone knows that it’s Hillary Clinton who still hasn’t accepted the results of the 2016 election.

President Trump’s response to the Chinese coronavirus has been outstanding. The president has done everything in his power to keep Americans safe. From quickly stopping international travel to the United States, to fulfilling the request of every governor regardless of political party, to keeping the public informed, to making sure there was enough personal protective equipment, beds, and ventilators, to implementing Operation Warp Speed to quickly find a vaccine, this president has risen to the occasion.

It’s easy to criticize when you’re sitting in the cheap seats like Biden, but it’s obvious that if Biden were the one confronted with this unprecedented crisis, he would have failed.

Moreover, and just as noteworthy, if President Trump had done everything exactly the opposite, Biden and his minions would have criticized him all the same. It’s what we call Trump Derangement Syndrome.

The New York Times — which acts like just another liberal Super PAC supporting Joe Biden — has once again injected the stale topic of tax returns into the campaign. Earlier this week, the Times obtained the president’s tax records through highly questionable means and then cherry-picked information to portray him in a negative light.

Then, in a clearly coordinated effort, Biden released his own tax returns. The American people aren’t fooled by this stunt. They know that President Trump made a lot of money before he was elected to public office, and they know Joe Biden’s family made a lot of money during his four decades in public office.

If Biden were being honest and forthright, he would order his son Hunter and other family members to release their tax returns. The media must find out about Hunter Biden’s reported $3.5 million payment from Russia.

President Trump spoke in bold colors Tuesday night about the big differences between his record of accomplishment and optimistic vision for the future compared to that of sleepy Joe Biden.

The president spoke about the importance of freedom that prioritizes individual liberty versus a socialist society; celebrating and learning from our nation’s history instead of erasing it; and lifting up all Americans with pro-growth economic policies compared to a faceless bureaucracy that picks winners and losers. These are not pale pastels; these are Trumpian declarations from a phenomenal American president.

The contrast with Biden couldn’t be greater. Disingenuously, Biden now says he supports the police, but after the statements and actions this summer of both he and his running mate — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. — can’t be trusted. When pressed by President Trump, Biden failed to name one single police organization that supports his candidacy and refused to condemn Antifa anarchists by name.

Furthermore, Biden can’t be trusted on keeping our borders secure, raising taxes and job-killing regulations, allowing the government to outlaw private health insurance, or making foreign policy decisions with a peace-through-strength mentality.

To the contrary, for the better part of 18 months, Biden has shown a stunning indifference to law and order and our heroic police, has promised to raise taxes, cozy up to China, give free health care to illegal immigrants, and enact portions of the socialist Green New Deal backed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York want.

No one believes you now, Joe.

Similarly, Biden’s rhetoric about President Trump’s eminently qualified Supreme Court nominee — 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett — is going to backfire at the polls. Biden appears not to understand that judges are not policymakers on health care or anything else; these are typical Democratic scare tactics.

President Trump’s outstanding decision to elevate a 48-year old working mother of seven who resides in the middle of the Rust Belt to the highest court in the land sends a signal to voters from Minnesota to Pennsylvania that he appreciates bedrock American values.

This fact is of great concern to Biden, who spends his days pandering to the out-of-touch socialist agenda of coastal elitists.

The American people saw ultimate political outsider Donald Trump make a strong case Tuesday night about why he deserves four more years in office instead of the ultimate Washington swamp creature Joe Biden.

Biden still has no answer about why he failed to accomplish in 47 years what President Trump has delivered for the American people in just 47 months. The American people deserve to know.

