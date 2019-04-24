David Bossie: Pelosi and House Dems are abusing power in a desperate effort to impeach Trump

It’s obvious that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has every intention of impeaching President Trump, despite her denials. The California Democrat and resistance leader is currently running a taxpayer-funded political campaign against our duly elected president.

Pelosi is doing permanent damage to the legislative branch by directing all of her committee chairs to engage in what amounts to opposition research on a political opponent, as opposed to legitimate congressional oversight. There’s a big difference.

The House should not be an arm of the Democratic National Committee, but that’s what it has become. Instead of focusing on legislating to benefit the American people, House Democrats are desperately focused solely on investigating the president endlessly, putting partisanship over patriotism.

Democrats aren’t interested in facts or the truth. Their top priority is to inflict as much political damage as possible on President Trump leading up to the 2020 elections, whether it’s via impeachment hearings or non-stop partisan investigations.

It’s no wonder that the Democrats seeking their party’s presidential nomination to run against Trump support this effort. They want to weaken the president as much as possible before one of them faces him as he seeks a well-deserved re-election.

This is not the proper use of congressional oversight authority and it must be fought every step of the way. I applaud White House efforts to confront this congressional abuse of power.

When one side decides to stop playing by the rules – as Team Pelosi has – the president is justified to use every tool at his disposal, including executive privilege.

And regardless of what you hear from the liberal media, the president did not waive executive privilege by allowing members of his staff to answer questions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

For nearly two years, Democrats put Mueller on a pedestal and were waiting for him to announce the most damning charges since Watergate. Hyper-partisan liberals prejudged the evidence – or lack thereof – and decided that President Trump should be impeached or even thrown into prison for colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

But as it turns out, Mueller the almighty did not find anything to pin on the president – even though his team of angry Democrats tried.

The special counsel’s office issued 2,800 subpoenas and interviewed 500 witnesses, including 80 before a federal grand jury. Additionally, the Trump team provided millions of documents and fully cooperated from start to finish.

Still, the Democratic “Dream Team” of investigators came up empty.

Mueller’s report concluded that President Trump was correct in saying there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia to interfere in our presidential election. This was a tremendous victory for the president and for truth.

And when Mueller didn’t reach a conclusion on allegations that the president engaged in obstruction of justice to interfere in the Mueller investigation, a careful review by Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that evidence gathered by Mueller “is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense,” Mueller wrote in a letter to Congress.

You simply can’t be more open and transparent than this White House has been with its extensive cooperation with the Mueller investigation – even anti-Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, can understand that.

Yet House Democrats want to relitigate the entire sad episode and even grossly expand the investigation into every aspect of President Trump’s personal life before he was elected.

Reasonable Americans can understand why President Trump doesn’t want to give his tax returns to Nancy Pelosi and her team of partisans. Everyone knows the tax returns would be leaked to their political allies at The New York Times and Washington Post faster than you can say “witch hunt.”

If presidents can be forced to give their tax returns to Congress, why shouldn’t members of Congress face similar scrutiny? After all, the American people would like to know how career politicians on Capitol Hill become millionaires on a salary of $174,000 a year.

Likewise with President Trump’s financial and accounting records, the Democrats are on a political fishing expedition in search of wrongdoing. This doesn’t even come close to approaching legitimate congressional oversight.

What do the president’s personal records from years ago have to do with oversight of the Trump administration? Absolutely nothing!

Mueller conducted what amounted to an intense two-year full-body scan, which must have included a thorough review of the president’s tax returns and business records, and in the end didn’t pin anything on the president. It strains credulity that the likes of Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Maxine Waters, and Elijah Cummings – who resemble the gang that couldn’t shoot straight – will find something.

Former White House Counsel Don McGahn testified for a whopping 30 hours in front of Mueller’s investigators. The only reason partisan Democrats on Capitol Hill subpoenaed McGahn for even more testimony is because they want to put him on television to use him to bludgeon President Trump politically.

This is a complete waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Not to mention, the American people want to move on and get back to business.

A recent Monmouth poll found that “just 39% say that Congress should continue looking into remaining concerns related to the Mueller investigation. A majority of 54% feel that Congress should move on to other issues ... and independents (57%) say it is time to move on.”

These numbers should cause great concern for Pelosi and her band of Trump-hating political inquisitors.

In the 2018 midterm elections, the American people voted for a divided government to come up with pragmatic solutions and to find compromises on the most important issues and challenges of the day. They did not give Nancy Pelosi carte blanche to burn down everything in her path on her shameful partisan march to the sea.

Let’s remember that the only reason Pelosi is speaker of the House today is because of the lie that was the Russia collusion hoax.

It’s time for Pelosi to comes to her senses, call off the dogs and come to the table to work with President Trump to secure our border, fix our broken health care system, and find ways to continue our country’s amazing economic growth and job creation.

Ignoring the American people is a strategy that will backfire on the Democrats. It’s also a one-way ticket back to the minority and four more years of President Trump. Pelosi started this war and she’ll suffer the consequences in November 2020.

