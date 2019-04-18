David Bossie: Mueller probe was a waste of time and money – No collusion, no obstruction

As partisan Democrats and the liberal media hyperventilate over Attorney General William Barr’s release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report Thursday, they’re willfully ignoring the fact that they already know what the report concludes: Two years and $35 million was spent investigating a lie.

Barr has already informed us that the report states categorically that there was no collusion between the 2016 Trump presidential campaign and the government of Russia to elect Donald Trump president.

The report finally puts to bed the main allegation that the left has been consumed with for nearly three years. Much to their chagrin, the lie that they pushed for the entire Trump presidency has been completely dismissed by Mueller. Barr told us that last month.

MEDIA OUTLETS PAN AG BARR BEFORE RELEASE OF REDACTED MUELLER REPORT

On the issue of obstruction of justice, we know the report says Mueller left the decision on possible obstruction by Trump up to Barr. But by not filing obstruction charges, Mueller did decide that there was no obstruction of justice.

Regardless, Barr – as we already know – wrote in his summary letter to Congress that he found there was no obstruction of justice. So no mystery there either.

The sad display that we will now see unfold will confirm to the American people that the Democrats are obsessed with investigating President Trump because they have no positive agenda for the American people.

The political reality is that the release of the redacted Mueller report just gives the left an opportunity to attack President Trump one more time. The biased media will scour the 400-page report to use it as a political weapon against the president going into the 2020 election, just like they did with the phony dossier prepared by former British spy Christopher Steele in 2016.

Democrats in Congress will look for inflammatory sentences in the report that they can take out of context to push more false narratives and more partisan taxpayer-funded investigations that will turn up more nothing burgers.

As the liberal media try to keep the American people fooled into focusing on the old news that makes up Mueller’s investigative report, there is one investigation that must be conducted in a thorough and impartial manner. President Trump has called for a much- needed “investigation of the investigators.”

To be sure, we’ve learned a lot over the past three years about the special treatment afforded to Hillary Clinton by the Obama Justice Department and FBI, as well as the sinister activities that were set in motion in an attempt to derail the Trump candidacy and presidency.

What else do we know after three years?

We know that former FBI Director James Comey was operating under the assumption that Hillary Clinton was going to be elected president and therefore would soon become his boss. This clearly impacted his decision-making.

We know that disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok was plotting to stop Trump from being elected president with his “insurance policy.”

We know that former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s wife was taking campaign cash from Clinton allies. Yet McCabe was supervising the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

We know that former Obama CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper behave more like political hacks than senior intelligence officials.

We know that the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid Fusion GPS to investigate Trump and pay Christopher Steele to create the phony Russian dossier.

We know that Steele appears to have had carte blanche to peddle his stack of lies to top officials at the Obama Justice Department, FBI, State Department and intelligence community.

We know that the Steele dossier was nothing more than an unverified political opposition research document that somehow made it into applications under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that paved the way for our government to spy on the Trump campaign and launch a counterintelligence investigation into a political candidate they didn’t agree with.

And we know that President Obama wanted to “know everything” Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page were doing. The American people have a right to know what Obama knew and when he knew it.

It’s certainly a good sign that Attorney General Barr is taking these allegations involving the Justice Department, FBI and other agencies seriously and is assembling a team to look at them.

I’m also pleased that Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is sending referrals to the Justice Department that will outline alleged criminal activity that he discovered during his investigation into the activities of senior Obama administration officials during the 2016 presidential campaign.

As an added step toward transparency, President Trump should declassify information related to the Mueller investigation so the American people can see with their own eyes exactly what the deep state did in 2016.

Additionally – and just as importantly – we’ll soon find out what Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz has discovered in his year-long investigation into the aforementioned alleged Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuses.

But the Horowitz investigation isn’t adequate. The inspector general doesn’t have prosecutorial power and this investigation needs a grand jury to question witnesses.

The American people deserve answers. And the best way to resolve this once and for all is to appoint an impartial special counsel to investigate the investigators who conducted the Russia probe. This would be news worth our attention.

