Dave Bossie: Chaos is the Democrats’ only strategy for 2018 and beyond

The Democrats have done lasting damage to the Senate confirmation process and to the very decency that has symbolized our Constitutional Republic for centuries with their reprehensible 11th hour smear campaign against a good man, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The reprehensible tactics employed by Democrats in the Senate of the ends justifying the means and the politics of personal destruction all failed. Millions of reasonable hardworking American taxpayers have now had their eyes opened to the chaos the left has in store for our country if they take over the House of Representatives this November. President Trump, as usual, has his finger on the pulse of the people with these two recent tweets:

“The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!”

“You don’t hand matches to an arsonist, and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob. Democrats have become too EXTREME and TOO DANGEROUS to govern. Republicans believe in the rule of law - not the rule of the mob. VOTE REPUBLICAN!”

The Democrat-led Kavanaugh destruction campaign has activated the 2016 Trump coalition and injected it with get out the vote steroids. A recent NPR poll found that “in July, there was a 10-point gap between the number of Democrats and Republicans saying the November elections were ‘very important.’ Now, that is down to 2 points, a statistical tie.” There is an army of American patriots poised to send yet another message to the liberal swamp creatures poisoning the halls of Congress with their venom. The Brett Kavanaugh effect has been set into motion.

The American people now know that Trump derangement syndrome is real and has taken over the thought process on the left. And because of their hatred, the leaders of the anti-Trump movement are making strategic mistakes. The decision to smear Judge Kavanaugh is exhibit one. This disastrous political move has united Trump voters, establishment Republicans and independents at the worst possible time for the unhinged Democrat machine.

These Democrats would do harm to their own country if it meant taking down President Trump in the process. Because of the Kavanaugh hearings, the American people now fully understand what’s at stake.

The shameful Kavanaugh saga has exposed the central tenet in the Democrat platform for 2018: Chaos. The Democrat Party has officially become the party of chaos and its leaders are hoping the American people aren’t paying close attention. But the Democrats made another tactical blunder by showing their hand over the past two weeks. If given majority status, the angry mob led by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters could begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh based on mob rule. The new McCarthyism being promulgated by radical leftists marks a dangerous time for our American Republic.

Historical norms and conventional wisdom says that Republicans are likely to lose seats in Congress next month because the party in power loses seats in a president's first midterm election. But this midterm election is like no other. We've never had a political phenomenon like Donald Trump in the White House and we've never seen a thoroughly crazed resistance trying to destroy a president and everyone around him at all cost.

So, the Democrats are offering the American people chaos and President Trump and the Republicans by contrast are offering more hope, growth and prosperity. The Washington Post recently reported that there’s reason to be optimistic: “The Fed is predicting that unemployment will remain below 4 percent through 2020 and that inflation will stay low — around 2 percent — during that time. This has never happened in modern U.S. history.”

And, the good news keeps coming. We’ve recently learned that our national unemployment rate fell again this month to a 49-year low of 3.7 percent. The last time unemployment was this low, Astronauts Pete Conrad, Alan Bean, and Richard Gordon had just returned from the Moon on the Apollo 12 mission. But the crazed Democrats are determined to stop this economic boom by raising taxes and bringing back job-killing regulations from the Obama era. We can’t let them do it.

Next month, a new coalition of people who love their country and its ideals above all else must join together and vote against the chaos and the rage that has taken over the Democrat Party. We must have record turnout in the coming midterm election in favor of the leadership that is busy making America great again. I’m optimistic that this can happen!