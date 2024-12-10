Expand / Collapse search
Daniel Penny is not guilty, Biden's three biggest lies, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: Justice was served in New York City Video

Sean Hannity: Justice was served in New York City

Fox News host Sean Hannity says it's a 'travesty of justice' the Daniel Penny case was even brought forth on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host says it's a 'travesty of justice' the Daniel Penny case was even brought forth. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump and Congressional Republicans need to fast-track the budget. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Trump just outfoxed Biden and his corrupt family, again. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Trump's triggering foreign leaders like a quarter pounder at a PETA rally. Continue reading…

NOT GUILTY – Daniel Penny is free but DA Bragg has done lasting damage. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down the 'Snow White' star's Trump comments, the Obamas coming back onto the scene and celebrities' political opinions. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Obama's pitching pluralism Video

A TALE OF TWO CITIES – Sanctuary city Dems must choose between Americans or illegal immigrants. Continue reading…

BIG LIES – Biden lies about his family’s shady business dealings. Continue reading…

‘MISINFORMATION’ – Biden spent millions on research. The details are even more disturbing than you think. Continue reading…

12.10.24

