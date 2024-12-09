Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Justice was served in a New York City courtroom

It's a travesty the Penny case was brought, Hannity says

Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity: Justice was served in New York City Video

Sean Hannity: Justice was served in New York City

Fox News host Sean Hannity says it's a 'travesty of justice' the Daniel Penny case was even brought forth on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on the verdict of the Daniel Penny trial on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: Justice was served in a New York City courtroom earlier today after the jury found Daniel Penny not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the subway death of Jordan Neely. Now, this comes after the manslaughter charge was dismissed by the judge on Friday, after the jury … (was) deadlocked, they failed to come to a unanimous decision.  

Now, the fact that this case was ever brought forward is a complete travesty of justice. ... How is this person supposed to react when you have a crazed homeless person, with a history a mile long in terms of dealing with cops and authorities, in a subway car yelling that he's going to kill himself and everybody else in that subway car?  

Well, that would be a clear and present danger, not only to himself, but everyone in the subway and everybody around him. Daniel Penny stepped in as a brave Good Samaritan to protect everyone else in that car. 

