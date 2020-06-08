Sumantra Maitra: Exposing the dangers of anarchy begins in the classroom

Watching the “protesters” drive in groups in their SUVs to systematically loot and steal in Lower Manhattan was reminiscent of the London riots of 2011, a regime-change attempt after conservatives won in elections.

That month-long anarchy had its share of millionaire spawns with a penchant for thuggery. It also enjoyed tacit approval from left-wing politicians and sympathetic media portrayals by ideologues and lobby groups who blamed lawlessness on structural issues, regardless of the U.K. being one of the least discriminatory societies. That riot, too, received corporate backing, with performative intersectionality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The author of the risible and flawed 1619 Project, now taught in more than 3,500 schools as compulsory history, predictably said the rampant looting is “symbolic taking.” Professor Steven Thrasher, chair of social justice at Northwestern University, wrote that burning and occupying a police precinct is a proportionate response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Elsewhere, an “archaeologist” provided guidance and thematic sketches on how to topple obelisks in Washington, D.C., as they are symbols of systemic racism. A PBS reporter couldn’t find evidence of anarchists after weeklong anarchy. Taxpayer-funded AP provided style guidance not to call looters, looters.

All these responses were predicted, yet conservative leaders did nothing. Cops have been run over, old women beaten for trying to save their stores, and the state has responded incompetently. This is pure, rampant thuggery and looting, without regard for the common people who suffer from the anarchy.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING SUMANTRA MAITRA'S COLUMN ON THE FEDERALIST WEBSITE