Dangerous Democrat rhetoric, Bidenflation, and more from Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to calls for red flag laws following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Continue reading…
DANGEROUS DEMOCRAT RHETORIC – Top Democrats including Schumer and Pelosi have encouraged violent leftists. Continue reading…
REPUBLICANS SHOULD HELP BIDEN – Imagine a situation where your house is on fire and one firefighter refuses to help the other firefighter hold the hose. Continue reading…
DANA PERINO – We're all living with the consequences of Biden's policies. Continue reading…
BIDENFLATION – Skyrocketing inflation equals high prices are costing families $5,000 more this year. Continue reading…
SEN. RAND PAUL – Anger at Big Tech no excuse to abandon free market. Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Why can’t the January 6th Committee hold an audience? And why is Broadway having the same problem? Watch now…
JUST DO SOMETHING? – I lived in fear of guns, but emotions can't dictate policies on violence. Continue reading…
DR. MARC SIEGEL – Insulin shortage might be next supply chain crisis. Continue reading…
‘TEAR DOWN THIS WALL’ AT 35 – Reagan's speech still teaches how to confront Russia. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Captain Oblivious. Check out all of our political cartoons…