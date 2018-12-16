Dan Gainor: Liberal media’s top 10 dim bulbs of Christmas

The liberal media are in the holiday spirit – trying to deck the halls, or President Donald Trump and his allies, whenever possible.

This past week, those attacks were aimed at destroying Christmas for the right with almost Grinch-like malevolence. It wasn’t just Trump who was deemed “racist” or “xenophobic.” The media went after anyone they could on the right – the late President George H.W. Bush, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to name a few.

Even the United States was the target of holiday fear.

In honor of those wrestling with holiday lights that aren’t bright, here are the past week’s 10 Dim Bulbs of Christmas:

On the first day of Christmas, the evil’s all you’ll see: The first Axis of Evil included World War II fascist powers Germany, Japan and Italy. President George W. Bush declared the “Axis of Evil” in 2002 to include North Korea, Iran and Iraq – and the media freaked out about it.

This year New York Times columnist Paul Krugman thinks the new axis includes Russia, Saudi Arabia and … the United States.

Krugman, you may recall, hates the GOP so much that he predicted a global recession “with no end in sight” after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. Krugman hasn’t changed. That means he can spin a web of trash and claim the GOP “has turned its back on democracy.”

On the second day of Christmas, dear Mika said to me: “Morning Joe” co-host/co-spouse Mika Brzezinski found out life isn’t easy for the Christmas Grinch. Especially when you offend your own lefty fans with slang on morning TV.

Brzezinski called Pompeo a “wannabe dictator’s butt boy,” only to discover the LGBT community wasn’t happy about it. The Washington Post referred to the term as a “homophobic slur” and said what she called a “SUPER BAD choice of words” was a “non-apology.”

MSNBC, which already fumbled complaints about host Joy Reid’s anti-gay comments, was scrambling trying to respond. Unsurprisingly, Brzezinski was out for a “long-planned family event” the very next day. But don’t expect any serious punishment for 50 percent of the MSNBC power couple.

On the third day of Christmas: CNN host Fareed Zakaria was dreaming of a white Christmas this year, but it had nothing to do with snow. He was talking about “White Anglo-Saxon Protestant” George H.W. Bush and the “privilege” of the old “elite.”

Zakaria wasn’t feeling nostalgic for the late president. Instead, he depicted him as a member of an “establishment whose membership was determined largely (by) bloodlines and connections.” Not someone who made his own luck, and who was a war hero who later served his nation in numerous ways. No wonder Zakaria is a CNN host.

On the fourth day of Christmas, we heard of bigotry: Trump duked it out with top Democrats this past week over immigration – a huge issue for the president, his voters and millions of other Americans. Liberals in the press were furious, wanting to stop the border wall one more time.

That led MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett to call the president’s attempt to limit illegal immigration “a classic xenophobic move” that others “also might call it explicitly racist.” Yet the left claims it opposes open borders.

Wanna bet?

On the fifth day of Christmas, a liberal fantasy: Journalism is entirely neutral we’re told. Which is why political insiders at lefty Politico were pushing a combo ticket of two failed presidential candidates to stop Trump. The idea matched former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket with new Republican Sen.-elect Mitt Romney, now of Utah.

According to author and Never Trumper Juleanna Glover, this would create a “trans-party third-party run for the White House.” Just what no one on left or right wanted. Perfect fan fiction for a site that promoted Jon Huntsman’s failed presidential candidacy more than any other outlet.

On the sixth day of Christmas, it’s Trump out of D.C.: Lefty historian Doris Kearns Goodwin spun the left’s second favorite scenario – Trump leaving the presidency. (Second favorite, because they would like to see him marched off to jail.) “I think at some point he might resign,” she told the anti-Trump MSNBC crowd, giving them visions of victory to dance in their heads.

Kearns Goodwin claimed Trump will step down if “he can figure out some honorable way that he’s doing something good by leaving.” Welcome to MSNBC’s future history segment.

On the seventh day of Christmas, more claims that’s Trump’s crazy: The media are as reliable as Santa showing up on Christmas Eve. They stick to attacks claiming anyone on the right is: crazy, stupid, racist or evil. Or a mix of all of them.

The Atlantic’s David Frum went back to the first, a particular favorite of CNN. He raised the importance of the issue of whether Trump is “mentally unstable or a criminal” because he can “end organized human life on this planet.” It’s nice to know there’s no hyperbole in the news media.

On the eighth day of Christmas, a hot take that’s hack-y: Lefty polling star Nate Silver better take mass transit for a while because he left his lane so fast that he crashed big time. Silver, who runs 538, tweeted that the top reasons that U.S. Rep.-elect Alexandria “Ocasio-Cortez drives certain Republicans crazy” are “her race and gender.” Ocasio-Cortez is a self-described democratic socialist elected in New York City who is on the far-left end of newly elected members of Congress.

Except this wasn’t a poll and it wasn’t at all true. This was just anti-conservative hate and he got called on it by conservatives across Twitter. Now watch major media types repeat his phony claim as they grovel before their new favorite member of Congress.

On the ninth day of Christmas, another schlock movie: The liberal media love it when Hollywood recreates reality in a simple way so that they can propagandize to the American public. Look at fictionalized accounts for every left-wing social cause from “Syriana” to “The Constant Gardener” for proof.

In the latest, CNN just adored the “public service” movie “Icebox” because it demonized the U.S. immigration system and made heroes out of illegal immigrants. If you’re dying to paint ICE (the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agency) as evil and celebrate illegally crossing our border then you and CNN have found the perfect movie.

On the last day of Christmas, it’s all the fashion that you see: The media love turning clothes into iconic statements of lefty belief. They did it with the shoes of Wendy Davis and now it’s the coat of Nancy Pelosi. Even the phrasing conjures images of religious artifacts.

After the big immigration meeting, Pelosi exited to the oohs and ahhs of New York Times chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman. She loved the likely next Speaker’s coat. Really loved it. She called it a “victor’s cloak” and a “wool flamethrower.”

The article was filled with tweets including one that defined Pelosi as “a real badass.” Friedman noted even that the “coat buttoned left of center.” Just like the Times.