Dan Bongino: Hey, Ocasio-Cortez, Sanders, Venezuela's socialism has been a disaster. What say you?

If you’re an American voter, you should be absolutely disgusted right now by people like Bernie Sanders, a fraud and limousine liberal, and his new acolyte, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others, too. I say “others” because I don't want to leave Elizabeth Warren off the list -- or any of these other far-left socialist Democrats.

You should be disgusted because of what's happening in Venezuela right now. This terrible humanitarian crisis is happening in front of our very eyes. And yet, people like Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez continue to promote a system that is causing mass starvation and the collapse of a country. I can’t say it enough, it’s happening before our very eyes. And these politicians are still promoting socialism! That’s a moral and ethical stain on their souls that they will not be able to wipe clean anytime soon.

MADURO SEVERING VENEZUELAN RELATIONS WITH US

Everyone in the media who interviews Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Warren, Cory Booker and anyone else promoting far left socialist ideas should be immediately asked -- on the record -- about what's going on in Venezuela. They should be asked to explain how similar policies that they are promoting here about government takeovers, making billionaires somehow illegal, Medicare for all (which is really government controlled medicine) are different from what we’re watching unfold in Venezuela.

They should be asked, again, on the record, about how those policies they are promoting here have been tried elsewhere and have lead to starvation, depravation and destruction.

Right now, we are now watching the collapse of socialism and the destruction of people's lives in Venezuela.

I salute President Trump for recognizing Juan Guaido as the new president of Venezuela. Nicolas Maduro is a fraud. He is a fake. He is a charlatan. He is a murderous tyrant.

Good for President Trump for taking a stand. He recognized Guaido, the new president, who was also the president of the National Assembly, as the only legitimate president right now of Venezuela. Good for him.

That’s why I want to hear from Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, Booker, Warren, all of them, on to record. And when they claim, "Oh, we are not trying to follow that model. We're trying to follow the model of Denmark…" They need to be reminded that the Danes are not socialists, you idiots. Those countries you are pointing to are capitalist economies, some of them even have lower tax rates, more specific tax rates than we do.

Adapted from "The Dan Bongino Show" Episode 901: "It’s The Biggest Scandal in American History & The Media is Silent"



Democratic socialists, why don’t you open your eyes, Clockwork Orange-style, and look at the truth.