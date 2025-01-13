Crystal ball news shows 6 ways media will war with Trump one more time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s almost Trump Times Two or T2 and journalists are already falling into old habits. Let’s grab a crystal ball (or a Palantir for you Peter Thiel fans out there) or even a Magic 8 Ball and take a look at the next four years in news.

Stock market types always say, "Past performance is no guarantee of future results." That’s true, but it’s a good way to bet. Especially, when past performance is more reliable than soon-to-be-ex-Vice President Kamala Harris delivering word salad in an interview.

So, will newsies rise to the occasion and treat President-elect Trump fairly?

Nope. Even Vegas wouldn’t take that bet.

So, mighty sphere of destiny, what will be the big stories during T2?

1. Russia, Russia, Russia: We can hear the Jan Brady-esque voice saying those words over and over again. The three-word fraud was the media narrative from round one. This time, Russia is already huge news. Its war with Ukraine continues and the rest of the China-led alliance has joined in. North Korean soldiers now fill dwindling Russian ranks.

Trump has vowed to end the fighting. The press will treat anything short of him declaring war against Russian President Vladimir Putin as Trump doing Russia’s bidding. Journalists will rely on "experts" who hate the president-elect. Like the 51 former intelligence officials who claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian interference. Buy some Stoli and wait for the news.

2. It’s the economy, stupid: Journalists, who mostly have cushy jobs and live in big cities, remain convinced that the Biden economy was great. For them. Forget those ordinary suckers who can’t afford food, rent or gasoline. They aren’t seeing the big picture. Hawaii got ignored and so did Appalachia. Doesn’t matter. The stock market went up. Of course, only 62% of Americans invest and many of them don’t have much skin in the game.

Look for reporters to rally to any claim the Trump economy isn’t going great. The game is fixed. If inflation doesn’t get better… blame Trump. If it does, credit President Biden. Same for all the other economic measures – stock market, unemployment, GDP, trade, etc. Trump could solve homelessness and the press would whine about social worker job losses.

3. Those law-abiding, kind illegal immigrants: Trump was elected to fix the border and send back criminal illegal aliens. No group is more on the team for illegal aliens than journalists. They have spent years downplaying every rape and murder committed by an illegal alien. The more atrocious the crime, the more the press turned into the suppress. Many "news" outlets won’t even use terms like "illegal alien." They try to normalize them as "migrants." That’s like saying a car thief is an auto enthusiast.

Now, journalists will try to go back to one of their stalwart rules, "comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable." And who is more comfortable than a billionaire president? Sympathy for illegal immigrants will fill their pages, websites and broadcasts.

They might be on their own, though. A lot of Democrat politicos are sensing the change in the weather and are backing the Laken Riley Act, which targets criminal illegal aliens. The bill was named after a nursing student who was murdered by an illegal immigrant.

4. Musk, DOGE and those tech CEOs: The Twitter CEOs support for Trump has made him Public Enemy No. 1 in the press, (after Trump, of course). Musk is another villain they can’t easily intimidate, regulate and harass into silence. Look for journalists to try and exploit every difference between Musk and MAGA, like they did with the H-1B visas.

The media narratives are already written. Musk, who is South African (the press will say this and wink, wink) is allegedly backing "right-wing extremists" across the globe. Look for lots of evil tech CEO stories now that Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg has also declared for free speech and Post owner Jeff Bezos didn’t endorse Harris. The left can’t survive an open marketplace of ideas. They are furious that tech types want more viewpoint neutrality.

5. Trump is too old: The media spent years downplaying every sign that Biden wasn’t in full possession of his faculties. Then, when he proved he wasn’t up for the job, they threw him under part of the bus. They still pretended he was a viable president and hoped Harris wouldn’t shoulder their shared blame for the state of the world.

Now, ageism and gerontocracy are back on the menu. Every time The Donald slurs a word or holds a handrail, the narrative will be that he is too old. This will be a tough argument to push because each time Trump succeeds or outwits his opponents, it will make newsies feel stupid.

6. Trump lies: So-called fact-checkers, D-DC, seized on the idea that Trump lies all the time and pretended to tally every single infraction across his entire presidency. The result was this classic Post headline: "Trump’s false or misleading claims total 30,573 over 4 years." We could do the same to the Post, but in the words of "Animal House" alum John "Bluto" Blutarsky, "that could take years and cost millions of lives."

As we head into T2, look for the angry and suddenly less-employed fact-checkers to claim every phrase Trump says is another false statement. (For fun with facts, here’s how Posties handled their own misstatement on the Hunter Biden laptop.)

Honorable Mention: This list could be 50 or 100 long. Start with crime, by both illegal immigrants and citizens alike. If jaywalking goes up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, they will blame Trump.

Then there’s congressional disarray/Trump can’t control Congress. If Republicans vote 100% for Trump ideas, they are toadies. And if they reject anything, then Trump lost control.

Finally, there are the ist/ism/phobe attacks. Journalists who are obsessed with DEI-ing the world, will complain Trump and his supporters are racist/sexist/ageist/ableist/transphobic/etc. The rollback of these forms of legal discrimination in business and government will guarantee media mania on the subject.