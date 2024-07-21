Biden decision to drop out shows there's a looming threat to democracy – and it’s not Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race on Sunday only affirms what we’ve known, despite media running interference for him for years, about his incapacity and inability to handle the rigors of another presidential election campaign. The American people saw it clearly. That’s s why they prefer President Trump’s reelection by overwhelming margins.

For months, members of the left and the liberal media have tried to pull the curtain over the eyes of the American electorate. They played American voters for fools in the weeks following the debate after the president’s cognitive decline was made abundantly clear. But now, Joe Biden has all but admitted to what his adversaries, and even members of his own party, have said repeatedly – he is unfit to serve in the Office of the President for another four years.

This isn’t the end of the story, though, and we cannot allow the left to turn a new page without accountability. The media must be held accountable for its lies on behalf of a decrepit president for so long. The courtiers and aides who defended their power and privilege at his expense, including Jill and Hunter, must be held accountable. And, most of all, the Democratic power structure that just successfully executed a coup against a sitting president must be held accountable.

BIDEN ENDS BID FOR SECOND TERM IN WHITE HOUSE AS HE DROPS OUT OF HIS 2024 REMATCH WITH TRUMP

In the timing of this decision, the Biden administration and its Democratic allies have successfully invalidated their party’s primary system. Voters across the country will now no longer have the chance to elect a Democratic nominee for president through primary elections; rather, an open convention will grant a few thousand party elites the opportunity to decide on behalf of the many. This is not an electoral process fit for the democratic republic our founding fathers established.

Amid all of this, it is shocking to think that some still argue that President Trump is the "threat to democracy." Take one look at how the Biden administration and the Democratic Party have handled their 2024 presidential nomination and you will see where the real threat to our democracy lies.

For all this, the question remains: if Joe cannot run, how can Joe preside? If he is unfit to be a candidate, then he is absolutely unfit to be a president. Section 4 of the 25th Amendment has not been invoked in the history of our nation… perhaps it is time for that to change.

Yet, Democrats continue to outdo themselves, showing just how out-of-touch they are with the American people. Just look at Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris on Sunday. They are elevating the woman who has supposedly been in charge of our Southern border since 2021 – the same border that has proven to be the top issue for most voters this November.

A senescent and incompetent president who has deemed himself unfit to run has endorsed yet another incompetent, unfit vice president to follow in his footsteps. If it had not been clear enough already, one thing is certain today – no member of this banana administration is fit to lead our great United States of America.

Throughout this race, we have heard President Reagan’s famous question: "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Well, it seems Joe Biden has finally answered that question for himself – no.

America deserves a president. A real one. It isn’t Joe Biden. And it isn’t Kamala Harris.

Fortunately, we have a better option on the ballot.

