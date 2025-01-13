'The View' co-host suggests going to Mar-a-Lago to meet Trump like 'trekking down to Mecca'

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro suggested Monday that lawmakers going down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration was like "like trekking down to Mecca to see the prophet."

The co-hosts weighed in on Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and his meeting with Trump at the Florida residence. Trump told the Washington Examiner after the meeting that Fetterman was "fascinating" and he couldn't be "more impressed."

Navarro was wary of the visit, "Like the optics of him going down to Mar-a-Lago because I think that’s become kind of like, you know, Donald Trump’s little palace, and it’s like trekking down to Mecca to see the prophet. I don’t like that. I don’t, and it feels like he’s yucking it up, but this used to be normal."

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, "I don’t like the optics of going down to Mar-a-Lago and kissing the ring. He’s going to be, Donald Trump will be in Washington. He should have been in Washington already because he should have been transitioning with his team, but he has refused to sign the GSA agreement and he wants to go with his own ethics plan. I take objection to that."

FETTERMAN OPEN TO POTENTIAL GREENLAND ACQUISITION, DECLARES SUPPORT FOR LAKEN RILEY ACT

However, both hosts praised Fetterman and said he had strong political judgment, noting that he was right to meet with Trump. Navarro went on to say that it used to be normal for Democrats and Republicans to form relationships, but then argued Trump was not normal.

"The problem is Donald Trump is not normal, and so what used to be normal becomes something that we talk about. I think John Fetterman frankly is right, but I hope this does not mean he won’t call out the abuses of power, that he won’t criticize him when there is legitimate criticism," Navarro said.

The co-hosts expressed similar frustration after MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough met with the president-elect at his Mar-a-Lago home, and also suggested the pair were bending the knee to Trump.

Co-hosts Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin applauded Fetterman for meeting with Trump and said he was a very objective politician.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Fetterman has also expressed openness in meeting and having conversations with Trump's cabinet nominees.

"I believe that it’s appropriate and the responsibility of a U.S. Senator to have a conversation with President-elect Trump's nominees. That’s why I met with Elise Stefanik and Pete Hegseth, just wrapped with Tulsi Gabbard, and look forward to my meetings with others soon," Fetterman declared in a post on X in December.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My votes will come from an open-mind and an informed opinion after having a conversation with them. That’s not controversial, it's my job," he continued.