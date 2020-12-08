Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Alex Berenson: COVID and the new age of censorship

We are sliding into a new age of censorship and suppression

Alex Berenson
By Alex Berenson | The Wall Street Journal
Alex Berenson: Big Tech is censoring different ideas about COVID-19

Alex Berenson: Big Tech is censoring different ideas about COVID-19

On 'America's Newsroom,' former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson discusses his op-ed about Big Tech censorship on ideas outside the mainstream about coronavirus.

Information has never been more plentiful or easier to distribute. Yet we are sliding into a new age of censorship and suppression, encouraged by technology giants and traditional media companies. As someone who’s been falsely characterized as a coronavirus “denier,” I have seen this crisis firsthand.

Since June, Amazon has twice tried to suppress self-published booklets I have written about Covid-19 and the response to it. These booklets don’t contain conspiracy theories. Like the scientists who wrote the Great Barrington Declaration, I simply believe many measures to control the coronavirus have been damaging, counterproductive and unsupported by science.

Amazon has said earlier that “as a bookseller, we believe that providing access to the written word is important, including books that some may find objectionable.” The company sells “Mein Kampf” and “The Anarchist’s Cookbook.” But when it comes to Covid, Amazon has a different standard. At least half a dozen other authors have emailed me that their books have been pulled. Amazon won’t disclose how many, or other details about how it picks books to censor.

Google-owned YouTube censors even more aggressively. The company disclosed in October that it had pulled more than 200,000 videos about the epidemic—including one from Scott Atlas, a physician who was advising President Trump. Facebook has not only censored videos and attached warning labels or “fact checks” to news articles, but removed groups that oppose lockdowns and other restrictions.

Alex Berenson is a former New York Times reporter and the author of “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence.” Follow him on Twitter @alexberenson.