OPINION
Published

Ben Shapiro: Stop pretending coronavirus politics are the new normal — here's why

Ben Shapiro
By Ben Shapiro | Creators Syndicate
Trump urges Americans to heed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines: 'It's a matter of life and death'Video

Trump urges Americans to heed COVID-19 mitigation guidelines: 'It's a matter of life and death'

The White House releases sobering new predictions on the coronavirus death toll and unveils a '30 days to stop the spread' plan; John Roberts reports.

Human beings are fallible, stupid, gullible and self-interested. Human beings who have the power of government to back them are not less human for having that power. Their humanity just has direr consequences, which is why in nonemergency circumstances, checks and balances are absolutely necessary.

For years in advance, members of the federal government of both parties had been warned about the need for ventilators and masks. No one produced or stockpiled them.

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio has ripped Trump for his supposed downplaying of the virus, but De Blasio spent a month poo-pooing its threat. When confronted about that simple fact by CNN's Jake Tapper, De Blasio conveniently suggested that stop looking backward.

Ben Shapiro is host of "The Ben Shapiro Show" and editor-in-chief of DailyWire.com. He is the author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller "The Right Side Of History."