Miranda Devine: China's students are tops academically while US schools focus on warping the minds of our kids

While 15-year-olds in China blitz their peers in the West in math, reading and science, we are warping the minds of our children by indoctrinating them in an ideology that is Marxist in nature and teaches them that America is an oppressive regime of "whiteness" and anyone born with white skin needs to be punished, humiliated and marginalized.

Whether you call it "critical race theory" or just plain woke insanity, it is a recipe for social upheaval and mental illness, not success.

We are teaching white children to hate themselves. We are teaching nonwhite children that it’s OK to bully and torment white children because of the color of their skin.

Even if you are Black, Hispanic, Asian or part of some other minority, if you believe in a meritocracy, you also are guilty of "whiteness" and branded "white adjacent" in this insane ideology.

This is the forced institutionalization of racism, which is evil no matter who is the victim. It is a cult that has captured the Biden administration and almost every corporate and elite institution in the country.

Now that the president has decided that the nation is infected with "systemic racism," he wants to turbo-charge neo-Marxist brainwashing in schools in the name of racial "equity."

The administration’s plan to institute lavish federal grants for schools that institute critical race theory in the guise of "History and Civics Education" will destroy America’s competitiveness at a time we are most under threat.

American students ranked eighth in reading, 11th in science and 30th in math in the latest scores from the Program for International Student Assessment, which tests 15-year-olds every three years.

Mainland China came out on top of 79 OECD countries in all three subjects.

Those results are from 2018, before woke indoctrination takes hold and dumbs down our schools even further.

When the state of Virginia seeks to eradicate advanced mathematics in schools in the name of "equity," you know we are embarking on a national suicide mission.

Like "anti-racism," the term "equity" is a linguistic trick that sounds benign enough when Biden issues executive orders to inject it into every arm of government.

"Equity" is only two letters away from "equality" after all, and who would object to that? But in those two letters is a world of difference. "Equity" is intrinsically unjust because it demands equality of outcome and not equality of opportunity. The bloody history of the 20th century tells us that equality of outcome can only be achieved through totalitarian brutality.

As civil rights veteran Bob Woodson has said: "This discussion of equity reminds me of a car that has four flat tires and we’re worrying about the race or sexual orientation of the driver . . . It doesn’t matter because the system is broken."

"Critical race theory" is not "anti-racism," and objecting to it does not make you a racist. It means the opposite. In true Orwellian fashion, in which words mean the opposite of what they say, "anti-racism" is, in fact, sanctioned racism.

It means "demonizing white people for being born," as George Davison, the principal of the elite Grace Church School in Manhattan, admitted last month.

Davison’s confession was recorded during a meeting with courageous math teacher Paul Rossi, who has been ousted for blowing the whistle on the school’s new "critical race theory" syllabus in an online article about its "harmful impact" on students’ "psychological and intellectual development."

"Are some of our students white people?" Ross asked Davison in a conversation he recorded and later released.

"Yes," replied Davison.

"OK, so we’re demonizing white kids. Why don’t you just say it?" said Rossi.

"We are using language that makes them feel less than, for nothing that they are personally responsible for," agreed Davison.

This is the perfect definition of critical race theory.

One parent from the Grace Church School has reported that students spend one week per month being indoctrinated in the destructive ideology in lieu of learning something useful.

You can bet that Chinese President Xi Jinping won’t make the same mistake.

