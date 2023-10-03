Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

The child care cliff, Tony Blinken gives us the blues, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: This is the latest witch hunt Video

Sean Hannity: This is the latest witch hunt

 FOX News host Sean Hannity tears apart the case against former President Donald Trump on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host tears apart the case against former President Donald Trump. Continue watching…

WOKEISM? WHAT'S THAT? – When it comes to wokeism, media come up with most fanciful theory of all. Continue reading…

GOLDEN YEARS – The disturbing reminders of America's senior moment in politics, and everywhere else. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Didn’t we move past the ‘BS’ that Trump's words are worse than the left's actions? Continue watching…

CHILD CARE CLIFF – Married parents of non-school-age children have to sit down and decide which one of them will stay home. Continue reading…

SEEN AND UNSEEN – FOX News' Raymond Arroyo highlights Tony Blinken giving us the blues. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Tony Blinken gives us the blues Video

RISE OF MILLENNIAL PARENTS – Millennial parents demand less political rhetoric and a greater focus on issues that truly matter. Continue reading…

HOMELESS RE-THINK – Data and compassion should drive homeless policy, not ideology and political expedience. Continue reading…

DEMOCRAT DILEMMA – Democrats desperately need to bring every supporter, even pro-life voters who will stand with them, into the tent as the 2024 election looms. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

10.03.23