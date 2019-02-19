Charlie Kirk: Five new ways the Democrats are 'out-crazying' each other

As the race for the Democratic presidential nomination heats up, the candidates have engaged in an escalating competition to claim the most radical policy agenda.

Since it can be difficult to keep up with the Democrats’ race to out-crazy one another, here’s a quick recap of the far-left policies that mainstream Democrats are hoping to foist on the American people:

1. Green New Deal Disaster

One of the more popular pipe dreams for the Democrats is the so-called “Green New Deal” proposed by freshman Democratic-socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. The plan has been embraced by several 2020 hopefuls despite -- or perhaps because of -- its lack of concrete details. But a primer put out by Ocasio-Cortez paints a terrifying picture of what the Green New Deal would entail, including proposals to “upgrade all existing buildings” in the U.S., offer paychecks to all Americans who are “unable or unwilling” to work, and provide universal health care as well as "affordable, safe, and adequate housing."

2. Tax Hikes

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is proposing a “wealth tax” to punish successful Americans. Since her new tax would inevitably inspire the wealthy to shelter their assets, the plan also includes a significant hike in funding for the IRS. Without even factoring in the economic damage that a wealth tax would inflict, though, it’s worth noting that Warren’s own economic advisors project that it would only bring in about $2.75 trillion over 10 years -- a fraction of the tens of trillions of dollars that the “Green New Deal,” which Warren has also endorsed, is expected to cost over the same period of time.

3. Ending Private Health Care

Shortly after announcing her candidacy, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., offered a full-throated endorsement of a universal health care plan that would require the elimination of all private health insurance. “We need to have Medicare for all,” Harris said in response to a question on whether she would cut private insurers out of the American health care system at a town hall event in Iowa. When pressed by CNN's Jake Tapper about whether those people who enjoy their insurance could keep it, Harris said that it was time to "eliminate" all private health insurance.

4. Handouts for all

Harris and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., have both proposed massive income-redistribution schemes. Harris is proposing direct cash payments of up to $500 per month for Americans with incomes below $100,000, while Booker wants to create a tax credit for renters who spend more than 30 percent of their incomes on housing.

5. Infanticide

Not wanting to be left behind by their radical compatriots on the national stage, Democrats in New York and Virginia have both pushed legislation that would allow abortions up to the moment of birth, and in some cases, even after a baby has been born -- also known as infanticide. While the declared Democratic presidential candidates have so far shied away from explicitly endorsing legalized infanticide, none have denounced their colleagues for taking the liberal dream of abortion-on-demand to this grotesque new level that is opposed by the vast majority of Americans -- who all, notably, made it through their own trimester of gestation.

Remember, though, that these are just the ideas that Democrats have revealed in the opening stages of the 2020 presidential campaign. With more than a year to go until the nominating contests are underway, the competition to craft the most outrageous policy agenda is just getting started.

