Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Opinion Newsletter

California's green energy disaster, Trump's Iron Dome, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Zelenskyy has been given many opportunities to team up on a peace deal Video

Sean Hannity: Zelenskyy has been given many opportunities to team up on a peace deal

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on U.S. relations with Ukraine amid their war against Russia on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host reflects on U.S. relations with Ukraine amid their war against Russia. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Why does President Trump care so much about an American Iron Dome? Continue reading…

FIGHT AND MAKE UP – Trump-Zelenskyy brawl could actually bring peace deal closer. Continue reading…

IN THE TANK – Trump is popular and so are many of his policies. Democrats are tanking. Continue reading…

RFK, JR. – Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the Academy Awards and Hollywood for being disconnected from audiences. Continue watching…

Oscars, Hollywood are disconnected from audiences: Raymond Arroyo Video

DISASTER – The predictable outcome of California’s green energy policies has arrived. Continue reading…

BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL – 15% corporate tax rate and 25% small business deduction should be Trump tax cut centerpieces. Continue reading…

‘WRESTLE LIKE A GIRL’ – My daughter overcame seizures to prove ‘Wrestle Like a Girl’ means something. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.04.25

03.04.25

This article was written by Fox News staff.