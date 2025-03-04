California's green energy disaster, Trump's Iron Dome, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host reflects on U.S. relations with Ukraine amid their war against Russia. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Why does President Trump care so much about an American Iron Dome? Continue reading…

FIGHT AND MAKE UP – Trump-Zelenskyy brawl could actually bring peace deal closer. Continue reading…

IN THE TANK – Trump is popular and so are many of his policies. Democrats are tanking. Continue reading…

RFK, JR. – Measles outbreak is call to action for all of us. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the Academy Awards and Hollywood for being disconnected from audiences. Continue watching…

DISASTER – The predictable outcome of California’s green energy policies has arrived. Continue reading…

BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL – 15% corporate tax rate and 25% small business deduction should be Trump tax cut centerpieces. Continue reading…

‘WRESTLE LIKE A GIRL’ – My daughter overcame seizures to prove ‘Wrestle Like a Girl’ means something. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…