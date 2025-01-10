Expand / Collapse search
California's blazing hellscape, Jimmy Carter's belief in humankind, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Hannity rips California leaders, Biden admin over ‘radical environmentalism’: ‘Disaster waiting to happen’ Video

Hannity rips California leaders, Biden admin over ‘radical environmentalism’: ‘Disaster waiting to happen’

Fox News host Sean Hannity shares his take on the politics at play amid catastrophic wildfires tearing through California on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host shares his take on the politics at play amid catastrophic wildfires tearing through California. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's rhetorical agenda. Continue reading…

‘DON’T LOOK BACK' – What it was like to flee from fires in LA. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Liberal media, comedians told the biggest lie in the history of presidential politics. Continue reading…

SHATTERED DREAMS – We had to choose between competing against a male player or forfeiting. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor says he grieves for the Bourbon Street attack victims and their families. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo calls out alleged 'negligence of the highest caliber' in New Orleans Video

BLAZING HELLSCAPE – In California, environmental activism backfires. Continue reading…

WHERE ARE THE JOBS? – I see the impact H-1B visas and AI have on students. Continue reading…

RIP – What Jimmy Carter’s genuine belief in humankind can teach us. Continue reading…

