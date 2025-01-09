SEAN HANNITY: California is the 'greatest example' of how the radical left's agenda plays out

Fox News host Sean Hannity takes aim at the far-left's "woke," "radical" policies as wildfires rage through southern California on "Hannity" Thursday.

SEAN HANNITY: This is madness. This is insane. Keep in mind, California is the greatest example of how this woke, equity-obsessed, environmental, radical socialism, Green New Deal, statism, Marxism, socialism. This is how it plays out.

This is what America avoided in this last election. Feel-good programs prioritized over infrastructure safety. Leaders are chosen for their identity instead of their merit. The city's preparedness capabilities decline. It is a disaster waiting to happen. This would be Kamala's America, God forbid, if she won. Thank God, all of you stopped that madness from happening. When you prioritize radical environmentalism, socialism, dependency. Think about it. Because how did the Green New Deal come about? Giving everybody a womb to the tomb, cradle to grave society. When you go to dependency on government like this, we witness this all week in California. What happens? It ends in disaster.

I've always said whatever name, whatever manifestation, socialism, Marxism, statism, whatever manifestation, you get unfulfilled promises. Then you end up paying and losing a fortune of money. People are poor. And then you calculate how much freedom you gave up in the name of false security. Sadly, thousands of homes, businesses were destroyed and it could have been prevented. Fellow Americans lost everything. And as for the environment, all the left they claim so much about. What about the amount of CO2 released into the atmosphere from this week's fire? It makes every one of their green measures null and void.