Our volleyball dreams were shattered. We had to choose between competing against a male player or forfeiting

Our high school volleyball career ended abruptly with a choice we never should have been forced to make: Forfeit the last game of our season — and the chance to compete for state title — or play against a male athlete.



On the one hand, the decision was easy. We are Christians attending a Christian school, and it should come as no surprise that we believe Genesis 1 is true — that God created male and female, that you can’t change your sex, and that to compete against a male who identifies as female would send a message that contradicts what we believe. A lot of people believe a person can simply change their sex by saying so, but the Bible tells us to "not be conformed to this world."



On the other hand, it was devastating. We are both seniors, and forfeiting that game meant our entire volleyball career — all the hard work and sacrifices — that we had put in to get to the semifinals came to a screeching halt without proper closure. We never had the opportunity to celebrate playing the last game of a sport we love or to compete for a state title, an award Stone Ridge Christian School’s girls’ volleyball team has won twice in recent years.

We volleyball players, along with the administration and staff of our school in Merced, California, made the difficult decision to forgo participating in that November game against San Francisco Waldorf School.

No girl should be forced to choose between competing against a male athlete or not competing at all. No girl should lose athletic opportunities for standing up for biological reality and truth. Every athlete has the right to compete while adhering to her religious beliefs.



The California Interscholastic Federation has publicly said that our school may be subject to sanctions for our commonsense stand. So, Stone Ridge has retained Alliance Defending Freedom, which stands ready and able to defend the school should the government follow through with its threats of punishment.



Although we are the first Christian school in the state to choose to stand up for our beliefs in this way, college volleyball players at public universities who likewise have a lot to lose are bravely standing for truth, fairness and safety. Five teams have now forfeited seven matches against nearby San Jose State University, which allows a male athlete to compete on its women’s volleyball team.

It’s not realistic to think girls and boys can compete fairly or safely against each other. The differences between men’s and women’s volleyball are so great, they’re practically like two different sports. For starters, the net is seven inches taller in men’s volleyball, and the playing style is completely different.

Girls’ volleyball is very strategic. We watch films, come up with a plan, and think about every move. There’s no greater feeling than seeing all your training pay off when your team earns a hard-fought win. We communicate; we’re defensive.



But it’s quite different for guys — it’s more about power. They use their strength to smack the ball to the other side; they just react. They jump effortlessly, and half of their body is over the net, spiking the ball hard. Forget about trying to block them.



We may never have the opportunity to put on our pads and hit the court again, which is really hard for us. But this is so much bigger than just a game or even a state title.

We’re taking this stand on behalf of all the young girls who want to play sports someday. Defending the truth that boys and girls are inherently different, and that each deserve their own, separate sports teams and locker rooms, is worth it.



As long as California’s athletic policies allow boys to compete against girls — taking their roster spots and trophies and forcing them to unfairly forfeit critical games — other girls will face this issue. Christian schools like Stone Ridge have the fundamental right to protect their students’ well-being and stand firm in their religious beliefs.

Mikyla Beene plays volleyball for Stone Ridge Christian School in Merced, California.