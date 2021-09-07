Rep. Burgess Owens: California Newsom recall, Larry Elder and the liberal media's return to Jim Crow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans are witnessing a self-destructive meltdown by the liberal media never seen before as Black and Hispanic Americans have begun to join the ranks of the Conservative Movement in record numbers. Liberal media now seeks more creative ways to attack conservative Black Americans as the old, tired terms like "Uncle Tom" and "sellout" are no longer effective. Liberal media’s propensity to target, bully, and intimidate this growing group of non-monolithic thinkers has given way to new, dirtier tactics.

The strategy of the Los Angeles Times and others is a bit bewildering, however. In its recent attack on Black American and California gubernatorial candidate, Larry Elder, it first accused Elder of being "the face of White Supremacy," then came the narrative that he is a "White minstrel dressed in blackface," and finally, because he’s a Black conservative, Elder is supposedly incapable of thinking for himself. Larry Elder is not only capable of independent thinking but, as an author, documentarian, and radio host, he is one of the most respected "thought leaders" in our country—regardless of race. This is simply unacceptable to the progressive Left and its media cohorts.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s success as a world-renowned brain surgeon, best-selling author, and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom was not sufficient enough to keep his character and intellect from being attacked. He was accused by the Huffington Post of embracing White Supremacy followed by Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., demeaning insult that he didn’t have "the intelligence" to be HUD Secretary.

Condoleezza Rice graduated from University of Denver at 16 years old, was professor of political science at Stanford University, served on the National Security Council for President George W. Bush, was the first Black female to serve as Secretary of State, and the first female to serve as National Security Adviser.

NEWSOM RALLY SPEAKER CALLS LARRY ELDER 'A BLACK FACE ON WHITE SUPREMACY'

However, during her tenure with the Bush administration, John Sylvester, the program director and morning personality on WTDY-AM in Madison, Wisconsin called her "Aunt Jemima." He added that Rice wasn’t competent to serve as Secretary of State.

When asked by many in the Black community and conservative critics to apologize, he doubled down by planning a giveaway on his show of Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup. "I will apologize to Aunt Jemima," Sylvester told the Associated Press. He also referred to Colin Powell as an "Uncle Tom" at a time Powell was considered by many to be a conservative.

Earlier this year, the progressive Salt Lake Tribune in Utah, shamelessly and unapologetically compared me to the White Supremacist hate group the Ku Klux Klan for bringing attention to the crisis on our southern border.

LARRY ELDER COULD MAKE HISTORY AS CALIFORNIA'S FIRST BLACK GOVERNOR

It was the KKK, during my southern upbringing, that was responsible for lynching thousands of Black Americans. Ironically, this same "woke" paper presently does not employ any Black Americans in a leadership role. This hypocrisy is not lost on Black conservatives who the intolerant progressive media attack incessantly.

The present narrative now perpetrated by the LA Times, the Tribune, and others like them beckons us once again to the era of Jim Crow. Then it was accepted as fact that intelligent, courageous, and articulate voices could only reside within the White race. It was during this era of Jim Crow that I entered the National Football League.

THE TRUMP FACTOR: NEWSOM SPOTLIGHTS FORMER PRESIDENT IN CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL RECALL ELECTION

The New York Jets drafted me in 1973 at a time when integration in professional sports was on an upswing. But it was also a time when certain team positions and leadership honors requiring intellectual and thinking skills were set-aside for "White players only." This included Team Captain honors and "leadership" positions such as quarterback, center, middle linebacker, and free safety. These coveted positions were mostly granted only to White NFL players.

It was due to the influence of Al Davis’s Oakland Raiders, a culture built solely on meritocracy, that the NFL’s priorities evolved making this Jim Crow practice impractical. It was finally called out for what it was: racist. During the height of Raiders’ dominance, it boasted the first Hispanic Coach, Tom Flores, and the first to win a Super Bowl, the first Hispanic quarterback, Jim Plunkett, to earn Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors, later the first Black Head Coach, Art Shell, and the NFL’s first female CEO, Amy Trask.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Due to visionaries like Davis and decades of patriotic military leaders who prioritized meritocracy over Affirmative Action, the era of divisive Jim Crow in sports finally ended. Unfortunately, now it is the liberal media, in its desperate quest to belittle conservative Black American men and women, that is once again forcing the narrative of Black intellectual inferiority back into the public forum. These are predominantly White liberal pundits who insinuate that it is impossible for Black Americans to articulate coherent conservative thoughts. This same "soft-bigotry of low expectations" is now being messaged by the Democrat Party.

What’s evident in the race-based attacks on conservative Black Americans is the underlying theme of media outlets like the L.A. Times and the Salt Lake Tribune: intelligent and engaging ideological positions cannot possibly emanate from Black Americans, at least if those thoughts are not in lock-step alignment with their liberal views. If we dare to have an independent thought, the conclusion is there must be a White American pulling the strings. This is the very definition of "Jim Crow" racism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately for the increasingly racist liberal media, the American people have no more tolerance for the intolerant. "We the People" are tired of elitists telling us what and how to think.

If more leaders and visionaries in the mold of Oakland’s Al Davis step forward and step up, Americans will soon see a day when the liberal media is rendered obsolete like the Jim Crow laws of the past.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REP. BURGESS OWENS