Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

California's crisis, China's nukes, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: The world is more dangerous with Biden in charge Video

Sean Hannity: The world is more dangerous with Biden in charge

FOX News host Sean Hannity says President Biden makes the ‘wrong’ foreign policy decisions, ‘doddering along, hoping for the best.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says President Biden makes the ‘wrong’ foreign policy decisions, ‘doddering along, hoping for the best.' Continue reading…

CALIFORNIA'S CRISIS – The irony, the hypocrisy and Newsom's appalling lack of leadership. Continue reading…

GIVING TUESDAY – A remarkably powerful antidote to this season's consumerism. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Western civilization is on the brink of collapse under Biden's divided nation. Continue reading…

BOMBS AWAY – This US bomber is why China suddenly wants to talk about nukes and AI. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Arab-American Democrats sour on Biden ahead of 2024. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo wades into pro-Hamas White House protest Video

JONESING FOR TAX DOLLARS – Progressive mayors demand $1.5 billion for drug crisis they created. Continue reading…

TERROR THREAT – Biden’s ‘abolish ICE’ agenda puts American lives at risk. Continue reading…

REP. COMER – Biden's mishandling of documents, his family's business schemes threaten our national security. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

11.27.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.