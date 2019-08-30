Cal Thomas: Hurricane Dorian shouldn't trigger Trump Derangement Syndrome. Lives are in danger

As I and my fellow Floridians brace for potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Dorian in the next few days, we’ve witnessed the full fury of Trump Derangement Syndrome by those on the left in a stunning tweet by former Canadian Prime Minister Kim Campbell.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!,” President Trump’s Florida resort, Campbell tweeted Wednesday.

Hit with a torrent of criticism, Campbell – who also blasted Trump’s environmental policies on Twitter, claiming they are “making hurricanes more destructive” – backed off Friday.

“I have deleted my tweet about the hurricane & Mar a Lago and sincerely apologize to all it offended,” Campbell said in a new tweet. “It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm.”

Remember a time not that long ago when the left promoted civility, rational debate and comity between parties and people of different views? That was when Democrats controlled our government. Now that they see control slipping from them, they are engaging in what they once denounced – and even getting support from leftists in other countries.

One thing we know for sure is that Hurricane Dorian will not differentiate between Democrats and Republicans if it slams into Florida with terrible force, as is now expected. It will be an equal opportunity destroyer.

While not a clinical diagnosis, Trump Derangement Syndrome is a political one. One definition of “deranged” is “insane.” Synonyms for insane include “demented; lunatic; crazed” and “maniacal.” These seem to fit the more extreme things that many opponents of the president now are saying.

If Dorian really does hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort – and it well might, given current tracking – the storm will cause more harm and perhaps loss of life than just within the boundaries of the president’s property.

Will those who have been hypercritical of the president be happy if people die and businesses and homes belonging to voters who supported Hillary Clinton are destroyed? Will they send money to help people who didn’t vote for Trump to rebuild their lives, assuming they survive? Unlikely.

What drives Trump Derangement Syndrome to make people like Campbell and her fellow Trump-haters in the U.S. say obviously absurd and vicious things?

Losing control of something one expects to own forever is behind much of the hatred generated toward President Trump. True, he seems to encourage it by using incendiary language of his own. But he is channeling the anger of many Americans who voted for him and who dislike the dysfunction that is Washington. They wanted to shake up the system and they see Trump as their agent. It is why his core base remains so committed to him.

The question is whether those who voted for Trump in 2016 and who are not part of his base (such as those who usually vote for Democrats) will vote for him in 2020, or whether they will be turned off by the strident rhetoric coming from all sides.

Politics has always been a contact sport, with every election producing losers as well as winners. Consider the horrible things Thomas Jefferson and John Adams said demonizing each other in the 1800 presidential race, when the two-party system that now so badly divides our country was born. And consider the horrible things Democrats and Republicans have said about each other in many elections since then.

While politicians feud over what divides us, our nation could use more civility and a focus on what unites us. We are called upon to love one another, even our enemies. May we come to our senses and stop the insanity and pay attention. We should all pray for the people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

