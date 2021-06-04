Kevin Rinke: If we ran our business the way Whitmer runs our state, we’d be ridiculed, scorned, and bankrupt

Good leaders live by a simple but critical rule -- leaders eat last.

Simply put, it means that leaders make sure the people who they serve and for whom they are responsible are taken care of first.

In our family company, that’s exactly how we operated.

For over 100 years, our family invested in our customers and our employees, and made sure they were taken care of, valued and trusted.

We owned and operated our family automobile business in Michigan for over 100 years, providing quality jobs for thousands of Michiganders. If we had run our business the way Governor Whitmer ran this state, we’d be ridiculed, scorned, and bankrupt - and rightfully so.

In politics, it's the opposite.

Politicians eat first, and act as if voters should be grateful for whatever crumbs are left over.

That’s what we are seeing with Governor Whitmer’s latest debacle.

Whitmer epitomizes the rank elitism and hypocrisy ruining our politics, our state, and our country.

After making it impossible for small businesses and working families to escape the economic chaos caused by her policies, Whitmer conveniently ignores those same policies when it inconveniences her and her family.

"Rules for thee, but not for me."

You see, Gov. Whitmer simply doesn’t care about the hardship she’s imposing on our state because the rules she’s made don’t apply to her.

Just recently, we learned that she doesn’t abide by the same freedom killing rules she’s imposed on every resident of Michigan - shunning masks when she’s with her friends, and violating her own social distancing guidelines.

It’s not the first time, either.

Governor Whitmer shut down our state, devastated our economy, and on the heels of that proverbial death sentence, her husband harassed a business owner to ignore the rules while name-dropping the governor.

She ordered us not to travel, not to see our families, not to leave our homes, only to hop on a private jet, and fly down in secret to Florida to visit with her own family.

After lying about her trip to Florida, Governor Whitmer refused to answer the most basic questions about it. She wouldn’t tell us when she left, when she returned, how she got there, or most importantly, who paid for her trip.

Now, her trip is under federal investigation and the Michigan House is likely not far behind with their own investigation.

And then, rather than stand up and take responsibility for her actions, she threw her staff under the bus.

That’s politics, not leadership.

This is why people hate government. Not only did Gov. Whitmer break her own rules, but she abused her position, misled us, evaded responsibility, and ultimately further eroded our trust in government. This gross lack of transparency and accountability is, unfortunately, the hallmark of career politicians like Gretchen Whitmer.

I don’t know what the future holds, but I know one thing: it’s time to fire the politicians and elect a real leader for Michigan.