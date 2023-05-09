3 ways Bud Light disaster ends, Kamala's artificial intelligence problem and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
SEAN HANNITY – President Biden couldn't care less about the border, he's more worried about Hunter… Continue reading…
TURNING BACK THE CLOCK – I’m a doctor and my Black parents saw me break free of segregation. Now medical schools are bringing it back… Continue reading…
BUD LIGHT DISASTER – The 3 likely ways Bud Light disaster might end – and only one is good news… Continue reading…
MORTGAGE MADNESS – All the truly crazy things Biden is trying to make your mortgage go woke… Continue reading…
KING CHARLES III – Meghan Markle can make anybody love King Charles III… Continue reading…
REP. BRIAN MAST – Joe Biden is abusing veterans like me to boost this key policy… Continue reading…
BEND IT, BIDEN – Why Joe Biden needs to bend in the debt ceiling standoff… Continue reading…
WATCH: NEWT GINGRICH – Biden has to be worried about poor poll numbers… See the video…
JONATHAN TURLEY – Joe Biden says Hunter has done 'nothing wrong.' Really? Let's count the ways… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham explains why Democrats want to focus on gun control instead of inflation and the economy heading into 2024 … Watch now...
PUFF, PUFF, PASS – This is America’s surprising youth drug crisis… Continue reading…
JUST SAY NO – California Reparations: Great-granddaughter of racism victim in Golden State says no. Here's why… Continue reading…
FIGHTING HARD – Biden’s bizarre view of women’s sports puts female athletes at risk… Continue reading…
WATCH: REP. COMER – Biden family was dealing with 'very bad actors in very bad countries'… See the video…
PUFFBALL PRESS – Liberal media continues to bury Hunter Biden's horrible behavior around daughter Navy Joan… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Migrant Surge Check out all of our political cartoons...