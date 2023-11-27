The border is already a deadly serious situation. Biden's latest request would make it worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has requested over $100 billion in the name of national security. His request fails to address America’s number one national security risk: a wide-open southern border.

Republicans and Democrats have opposing views of what is needed at the border. Republicans want to stop the flood of illegal immigrants. Democrats want to smooth the flow.

Democrats want taxpayer money for sanctuary cities and social services for illegal immigrants. Republicans want to finish the wall, increase funding for Border Patrol Agents, and make real policy changes.

Our line in the sand is the Rio Grande.

National security starts with border security. The president and Democrats in the Senate do not seem to believe this simple truth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

While running for president, Biden promised that he would "surge to the border all those people who are seeking asylum." The surge of millions of illegal immigrants has not let up since he took office.

The U.S.-Mexico border is now the most dangerous border crossing in the world. The border is a magnet for criminals, smugglers, and terror suspects.

The number of people who die or disappear at the border is the equivalent of a mass shooting every week.

The number of people caught crossing illegally last month neared 241,000 in one month. It was the worst October for illegal border crossings on record.

In all, a staggering 8.4 million illegal aliens have crossed the border during the first three years of the Biden administration. That includes 279 on the FBI’s terror watchlist.

This is a national security crisis. Yet America is only beginning to see how dire this border disaster is.

By Election Day next year, a tidal wave of 10 million people will have come to our country from all over the world. How many are terrorists? How many are criminals? How many are bringing in the fentanyl that is killing a record number of Americans? How many are children being trafficked? Democrats don’t know and don’t seem to care.

In fact, Senate Democrats have done nothing about this crisis.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not put a single bill on the floor that would stop the flow of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs.

BORDER PATROL SAYS IT'S PAUSING SOCIAL MEDIA TO DEAL WITH MIGRANT SURGE

When I visited the Southern Border last month, Border Patrol Agents told us that Democrats from the Senate haven’t shown up. The few that have focus on immigrant comfort and quick release.

Democrats have zero policies to secure the border and zero interest in stopping the flood of illegal immigrants. It is shameful.

You have to ask why Democrats are allowing this.

Senate Republicans want to strengthen our Southern Border. We have solutions to make our country safer.

Earlier this month, we outlined effective policy solutions to stop the flood of illegal immigrants and deadly drugs into our country. These solutions include finishing the border wall, DNA testing to stop traffickers from exploiting children, and restoring the successful Remain in Mexico policy. The sooner these commonsense policies become law, the safer our country will be.

Shamefully, instead of considering these proven solutions, Senator Schumer prefers to do nothing. He pans the Republican proposal as a "total non-starter" for Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senator Schumer needs to face reality. Rolling out the welcome mat for illegal immigrants has done great damage to the country. Just ask Senator Schumer’s hometown mayor, Eric Adams, who says that the flood of illegal immigration is "destroying" New York City.

The American people feel the weight of Biden’s border disaster. Thousands of Americans have felt the heartache of losing a family member to fentanyl. The threat of a terrorist attack is increasing, as evidenced by the recent warning from the Department of Homeland Security.

This is a deadly serious situation. Democrats’ open border policies created it. President Biden’s supplemental budget request would make it worse.

With the world becoming more dangerous, real border security is a top national need. Republicans have solutions to make our country safer. These measures must be included in any national security bill going to the president’s desk. Without them, there will be no national security bill.