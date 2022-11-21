Block the Sun? Is Lex Luthor now the Secretary of Energy for Biden?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change."

Are you kidding me?

That is an actual headline via Yahoo News and The Daily Beast. The Biden White House is contemplating "Blocking the Sun."

UN NEGOTIATORS AGREE TO PAY CLIMATE REPARATIONS TO POOR NATIONS

The Babylon Bee and Onion satirical sites must be kicking themselves that the brain trust advising our current president beat them to this laugh-out-loud bit of insanity.

The people that want to destroy the fossil fuel industry; foist useless "green energy" upon us; replace gasoline powered cars with hyper-expensive electricity-sucking – and destroying – electric vehicles with 1,000-pound highly toxic batteries; now want to literally "Block the Sun."

Seriously, is Lex Luthor now the Secretary of Energy for the Biden administration? Is this his latest plot to somehow stop Superman?

While this truly does seem like the plot ripped out of an incredibly bad 1950s science fiction movie, it is actual Biden White House policy that is seemingly strongly embraced by the likes of Bill Gates and The New York Times. As just a hint of that "B-Movie" science fiction taking hold within the left, check out the below headline and sub-headline from The New York Times:

"Should We Block the Sun? Scientists Say the Time Has Come to Study It – The National Academies said the United States must study technologies that would artificially cool the planet by reflecting away some sunlight, citing the lack of progress fighting global warming."

Today, we are inching ever closer to that straight-jacket-science. Just over one month ago on October 13, the White House announced that it was funding a five-year-research plan into one of the most controversial proposals for fighting climate change out there: geoengineering, or the technologies and innovations that can be used to artificially modify the Earth’s climate.

Spraying aerosols into the atmosphere to reflect the power of the Sun and "Modify the Earth’s climate." What could possibly go wrong?

Is this bit of lunacy being led by the same team creating "Gain of Function" experiments in Wuhan, China, which many believe gave us the deadly COVID-19 pandemic? Does anyone remember that Chiffon commercial from the early ’70s with the famous tagline: "It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature."

As reported and as those associated with "Geoengineering" readily admit, such "controversial" experiments can be "highly risky" and produce "unintended consequences that ripple out all over the globe…" that could "lead to a butterfly effect of disastrous events."

Disastrous events.

Again, why does that sound so familiar.

And yet, there are a number of liberal scientists who do worship at the altar of "climate change" who are actively pushing this measure. Question: do the now 8 billion human beings who happen to live on the planet Earth get a vote on this? We had no say in the "gain of function" experiments. Can we at least have a say on something which might alter the earth’s atmosphere in negative and dangerous ways for years and potentially decades to come?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Naturally, some of these liberal scientists are claiming that the risks "are often overstated." Really? These ego-driven "scientists" are willing to play Russian Roulette with the world’s population just because they like the idea?

How many of these "Pandora’s Boxes" are going to be allowed to be opened by these "Dr. Strangeloves" before our "leaders" scream "enough is enough" when it comes to intentionally creating Frankenstein-like experiments which can potentially put the world’s population at risk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As they do contemplate going forward with this madness, I have a cliche the Biden White House and its scientists might want to re-familiarize themselves with. That being: "The cure is often worse than the disease."

Tell Lex Luthor to stand down and leave our atmosphere alone.