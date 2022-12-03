Why your Bible may have a blank page in it and what it means for you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you ask my wife Nancy she will tell you that being on time is one of her husband’s core values. Even just hearing the word "late" makes me feel a sense of panic. I’m not a big fan of being late.

But, sometime during this Advent season you and I will sing out these words:

"Late in time behold Him come, offspring of the virgin’s womb."

Wait. What? Jesus was late? For millions of people, centuries ago, impatiently anticipating the arrival of their King, He actually was.

Your Bible tells this story as a blank page. A piece of paper with nothing written on it.

You and I have things written on our prayer lists; requests that have not been answered. Or things we wish would go away. And they don’t. We’re waiting. It feels like God is late.

Between the Old and New Testaments… when the prophetic book of Malachi was buttoned up and the words of Matthew’s Gospel were yet to be printed… there’s a sheet with nothing on it. In your Bible. I’m serious.

This empty page represents a waiting people. For 400 years. A nation pacing back and forth… hoping, longing, impatient. "Where IS our Savior?" they must have whined a million times.

Christmas is nothing if not a bold reminder that the Savior has come. He is here. No more waiting.

It may feel like God is late. He is not. He is on time. He is listening. And answering in His own way.

The blank page in your Bible is immediately followed by the story of Jesus.

He’s here. Right now. Welcome Him.