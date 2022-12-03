Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Why your Bible may have a blank page in it and what it means for you

In most Christian Bibles between the Old Testament and the New Testament, there's a sheet of paper with nothing written on it

Robert Wolgemuth
By Robert Wolgemuth | Fox News
If you ask my wife Nancy she will tell you that being on time is one of her husband’s core values. Even just hearing the word "late" makes me feel a sense of panic. I’m not a big fan of being late.

But, sometime during this Advent season you and I will sing out these words:

"Late in time behold Him come, offspring of the virgin’s womb."  

BIBLE VERSE OF THE DAY: OLD TESTAMENT SCRIPTURE PROMISES VICTORY AND 'HIDING PLACE' WITH GOD

Wait. What? Jesus was late? For millions of people, centuries ago, impatiently anticipating the arrival of their King, He actually was.

An open KJV Bible 

An open KJV Bible  (iStock)

Your Bible tells this story as a blank page. A piece of paper with nothing written on it.

You and I have things written on our prayer lists; requests that have not been answered. Or things we wish would go away. And they don’t. We’re waiting. It feels like God is late.

Between the Old and New Testaments… when the prophetic book of Malachi was buttoned up and the words of Matthew’s Gospel were yet to be printed… there’s a sheet with nothing on it. In your Bible. I’m serious.

This empty page represents a waiting people. For 400 years. A nation pacing back and forth… hoping, longing, impatient. "Where IS our Savior?" they must have whined a million times.

Christmas is nothing if not a bold reminder that the Savior has come. He is here. No more waiting. 

It may feel like God is late. He is not. He is on time. He is listening. And answering in His own way.

The blank page in your Bible is immediately followed by the story of Jesus

He’s here. Right now. Welcome Him.

Robert Wolgemuth is a former president of Thomas Nelson Publishers, the founder of the literary agency Wolgemuth & Associates, and the author of more than 20 books. 