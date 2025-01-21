Expand / Collapse search
A big TikTok consideration, Trump's (second) first 100 days, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Trump fought and clawed his way back to the top, says Sean Hannity Video

Trump fought and clawed his way back to the top, says Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the second inauguration of President Trump on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the second inauguration of President Trump. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump's second inaugural address was a triumph for him, and for his supporters. Continue reading…

COMPLETELY CLUELESS – Donald Trump is our president and Democrats have no idea what to do. Continue reading…

ACROSS THE AISLE – Trump’s (second) first 100 days gives Democrats opportunities. Continue reading…

TICK-TOCK – A big TikTok consideration Trump needs to prioritize. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights the best of President Biden’s gaffes as he leaves the Oval Office. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Four years later, we still don’t know what Biden’s saying Video

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON – Every American should root for President Trump's success. Continue reading…

BIPARTISANSHIP – If Trump is serious about helping working families, here’s what we can do together. Continue reading…

GET READY – I updated my will. Here’s why you should, too. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

