If Trump is serious about helping working families, here’s what we can do together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This past November, I was honored when voters in my great state of Nevada reelected me to the United States Senate. In that same election, Nevadans also voted to elect Donald Trump as president of the United States, the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 2004. One of the defining issues in both our races was the high cost of living, which is squeezing hardworking Nevada families and creating financial hardship. Families are frustrated with the elevated prices they are seeing, and they have every right to be. During the election, voters made their economic frustration clear at the ballot box.

Americans work hard every day, but many are still struggling to get by because prices have skyrocketed over the last few years, from the grocery store to the gas pump. This has forced families all over the country to make difficult choices about whether to put food on the table, keep a roof over their heads or fill up their tanks. That’s why I’ve been pushing Washington to take action to lower costs for families and reduce their financial burden, to give them much-needed breathing room.

Since coming to Congress, I’ve been clear that I will work with anyone – regardless of party or ideology – to deliver for families in my state. I’m focused on results, not playing politics. It’s why I’ve repeatedly been ranked as one of the nation’s most bipartisan and independent senators. We certainly won’t agree on every issue, but if Trump is serious about providing financial relief for hardworking families by lowering costs, then I’m willing to try to work with him on that. Here are a few ways that we can start.

DUFFY CONFIRMATION HEARING MARKED BY BIPARTISANSHIP, PLEDGE TO VISIT HELENE-DEVASTATED STATES

One of Trump’s most notable promises on the campaign trail, one that he unveiled in Nevada, was to end taxes on tips for service workers. Growing up in a working-class family and working as a waitress while I went to school, I know what it’s like to work multiple jobs and rely on tips to help make ends meet. I’ve never forgotten where I came from, and I’m not afraid to embrace a good idea, even if it comes from the other side of the aisle.

That’s why I was quick to support this proposal last Congress and will be supporting legislation to implement it again this year. By ending income taxes on tips, with guardrails to prevent the ultra-wealthy like CEOs from exploiting loopholes, we can ensure that Americans keep more of their hard-earned money.

Another idea brought up during the campaign was to cut taxes for hardworking families by extending and increasing the Child Tax Credit. In fact, Vice President-Elect J.D. Vance called for it to be raised to $5,000. This tax credit has been a major lifeline for working families in Nevada and across the country who are doing their best to keep their heads above water.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

That extra money makes a world of difference for families that are now able to afford quality childcare, buy essentials like diapers and baby wipes, or pay for a visit to the doctor. By lowering the tax burden for families through an enhanced Child Tax Credit, we’re investing in American families and strengthening our country as a result.

We can also work together to make it easier for families to rent or own a home across the nation. Trump and I have both called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, which would help lower home prices. We also need to strengthen the United States’ construction workforce and increase our housing supply, which would lower costs and help more families find an affordable place to live. And we can take steps to make more federally owned land available for the responsible development of affordable housing.

One of Trump’s most notable promises on the campaign trail, one that he unveiled in Nevada, was to end taxes on tips for service workers. Growing up in a working-class family and working as a waitress while I went to school, I know what it’s like to work multiple jobs and rely on tips to help make ends meet. I’ve never forgotten where I came from, and I’m not afraid to embrace a good idea, even if it comes from the other side of the aisle.

As Congress and the incoming administration continue to negotiate the upcoming comprehensive tax package, we must focus on making sure that it provides meaningful tax relief for America’s middle class. Individuals, families and small businesses deserve breathing room and peace of mind. We can deliver by making sure this package primarily benefits them, not the ultra-wealthy and major corporations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What we need are commonsense, forward-thinking economic policies that put the American people first. That’s why I am deeply concerned about Trump’s plan to enact sweeping tariffs. This would lead to higher prices that Americans would have to pay at the checkout counter, and it would devastate working families’ budgets. This is no way to help working people, and I hope he quickly recognizes the harm that broad tariffs would cause to consumers.

Hardworking Americans face real financial challenges that impact their lives every day. We can work together to bring down costs and set families up for success. I am willing to work with anyone from any party to make this happen. By working together — Democrats and Republicans, President-elect Trump and Congress — we can help make the American Dream a reality — one that is affordable for all Americans to pursue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY JACKY ROSEN