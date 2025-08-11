The ‘big, beautiful bill’ gives parents a choice and kids a chance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Independence Day, President Donald Trump signed into law the most consequential federal school choice legislation in our nation’s history, declaring educational freedom as a new right for students and families across America. This landmark legislation, a part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act, will help get American education back on track and improve opportunities for generations of Americans to come.

Quality education is foundational to success; it is the key to unlocking the American dream, and as Tim Scott rightly says, the closest thing to magic in America.

For too long, however, parents have been forced to accept a one-size-fits-all approach to education that often does not work, and which has failed millions of students across decades. Those failures disproportionately affect low-income and minority families, whose children are frequently trapped in failing schools with no alternatives.

It is a system that led to test scores that lag the rest of the world, poor literacy rates, too many children giving up and dropping out of school – and ultimately, a failure to properly educate our rising generation.

The consequences of academic failure are far more consequential than just failing a grade. Poor academic performance dramatically increases the likelihood of poverty, incarceration, joblessness and drug abuse. When a kid doesn’t achieve his or her potential, it hurts society. It hurts us all.

It was long past time for Washington to act – and we did so decisively.

Giving parents the ability to choose the school that best meets their child’s individual needs is about more than just test scores – it’s about giving every child a real shot at success.

The One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act establishes the first-of-its-kind tax credit scholarship program for all types of educational settings. Beginning in 2027, individuals will receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit of up to $1,700 per year for donations to educational nonprofits that fund K-12 scholarships for low- and middle-income students.

Eligible scholarships can cover tuition, books, tutoring, transportation, uniforms, special needs services and educational technology. Parents and students will receive these scholarships tax-free.

The result? Tens of billions of dollars for scholarships will be made available to K-12 students all across America. Millions of families will now be able to send their children to a school that aligns with their values and beliefs. Parents will be able to reclaim control of their children’s education.

Thirty states right now have at least one private school choice program currently in effect. The education freedom provision we championed – and President Trump signed into law – now gives every state a choice: will they give new opportunities to students, or will they bow to the demands of the union bosses?

Sadly, every single Democrat in Congress voted against the most important civil rights legislation of the 21st century. But President Trump and the Republican Congress delivered.

It was our responsibility to fix a broken system. Our own parents worked hard and sacrificed to give us opportunities they never had. And we want the same – and more – for today’s children.

As a nation, the truth is we need more. We cannot remain the most prosperous, entrepreneurial, groundbreaking nation on Earth if we fail to set our children up for success.

By creating multiple pathways to high-quality education, we ensure that no child remains trapped in an unsafe or failing school. Millions of low- and middle-income students of all races and backgrounds will now benefit enormously from billions in new scholarships. And new hope and opportunity.

The right education can change the course of a child’s life. We know this. Our Founding Fathers knew this. And now, every child in America has the right to access an excellent education – regardless of race, income, or zip code.

Ten, 20, 30 years from now, we will look back at this groundbreaking school choice provision as the single most important part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.

Now parents – not union bosses – will control their children’s educational freedom.

Advancing President Trump’s pro-family, pro-student agenda marks the beginning of a historic era – one that uplifts students, empowers families, overcomes poverty, and secures a brighter, freer future for generations to come.

