Biden's failed blitz on 'voting rights' – Americans aren't buying Dems' false claims

With Democrats in control of the House of Representatives, Senate and White House for nearly a year, Americans have suffered through crisis after crisis: inflation at its highest level in 40 years, rampant crime devastating cities across the nation, a complete embarrassment on the world stage with the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, illegal immigrants crashing the southern border with impunity, the loss of America’s energy independence, and the list goes on.

It’s clear that everything these radical big government socialists touch ends in disaster – and now they’re putting "voting rights" legislation front and center. Instead of allowing free and fair elections, D.C. Democrats are trying to change the rules for their own political benefit. Make no mistake, this continued façade to federalize America’s elections is not about voter integrity, it is about control.

President Biden and Vice President Harris parachuted into Georgia last week to deliver an inaccurate and inflammatory voting rights speech. Their divisive and condescending claims have zero basis in fact and are nothing more than politically driven rhetoric meant to mislead the public – but Georgians aren’t buying it.

BIDEN'S ‘VOTING RIGHTS’ SPEECH STINKS UP ATLANTA

During the 2020 election cycle, many states accelerated the adoption of new changes to allow safe access to the polls during the height of the pandemic. Unfortunately, many forms of voting were expanded without proper safeguards in place to protect ballot integrity. In order to simultaneously maintain increased voter access and the integrity of the voting process, Georgia prioritized passing the Election Integrity Act. This law allows for more days of early voting than both New York and Delaware – blue states whose voting laws haven't drawn the same skepticism and critique from the administration as states like Georgia and Texas.

Georgia’s critical and commonsense law is a strong, secure and fair state legislation that makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.

Georgia’s new election security law further expands and codifies many popular new voting practices, establishing drop boxes in all 159 counties across the state, while implementing new protective measures that make it more difficult to illegally cast a ballot.

Despite the fact that more folks voted in Georgia's 2020 election than ever before, Biden hasn't let the facts get in his way and continues to promote untrue and unreasonable claims of voter suppression. In fact, 94% of Americans say it’s easy to vote, and more Americans currently believe voting laws are too lax rather than too restrictive. Democrats are trying to solve a problem that just doesn’t exist – all to tilt the balances of elections in their favor for years to come.

The Democrats' federal election takeover agenda is replete with provisions to take all power away from the states to run a fair election. Their legislation would force campaigns to be publicly funded using a 6:1 match of taxpayer dollars – to be used for political purposes – and would force states to expand online voter registration. Their bill would do all this while failing to implement basic checks and balances to protect voter registration and creating further confusion that erodes public trust in our electoral process.

Although the vast majority of Americans are rejecting these proposals, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have indicated they will try to change Senate procedures in order to pass these inherently flawed bills. To facilitate Schumer’s circumvention of Senate precedent, the House has already used legislative gimmicks to deceive Americans by passing a Trojan horse NASA bill in order to ram through their unconstitutional election and voting laws. Their full blitz effort to induce false hysteria is nothing more than a ploy to decimate state laws that strengthen the integrity of our elections for their own political gain.

Biden and his far-Left cronies in Congress are weaponizing our election process with the same nonsense and overreaching legislation they attempted to pass multiple times over the past few years. All Democrats really want is a safe Democrat stronghold – and this is how they're trying to get it.

The American people aren’t falling for Democrats' trap, and it’s time for them to address the real and urgent crises created by this administration that are plaguing Americans every single day.

