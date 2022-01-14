Biden’s 'voting rights' speech stinks up Atlanta

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vulgar. Disgusting. Repugnant.

These are three of the more charitable adjectives that describe President Joe Biden’s execrable speech on Tuesday.

MEDIA SCOLDS BIDEN OVER 'RACE-BAITING' VOTING LAWS REMARK DURING 'HYPOCRITICAL, DEMAGOGIC' GEORGIA SPEECH

He flew to Atlanta to promote so-called "voting rights" legislation. H.R. 5746, the 719-page Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, would nationalize state election laws and seize those sovereign powers from the 50 legislatures that heretofore have defined the "Times, Places, and Manner" of their vote systems, per Article One, Section Four of the U.S. Constitution. Biden’s beloved bill would codify many of the dangerous measures that "temporarily" loosened ballot security in 2020, as COVID-19 terrorized America.

Biden could have sold this pernicious measure with grace, charm, and persuasion. He could have laced his words with honey. Instead, Biden bombed a vinegar factory.

"Do you want to be on the side of Dr. [Martin Luther] King or George Wallace?" Biden asked, as he stank it up. "Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be on the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?" Biden forgot to mention that all three of those on the wrong side of history were Democrats.

GREG GUTFELD CALLS OUT BIDEN FOR COMMENTS DURING SPEECH ABOUT DEMOCRATS' VOTING BILL

So, as Biden argues, if one disfavors mass mail-in ballots -- because they break the chain of custody that links the casting, collection, and tabulation of ballots -- then one is just like Wallace, Alabama’s former Democrat governor. Wallace’s slogan was "Segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever!" He stood in a doorway in June 1963 to prevent black students from integrating the University of Alabama.

That record did not dissuade Biden from applauding Wallace in 1975. Then-Senator Biden said: "I think the Democratic Party could stand a liberal George Wallace — someone who’s not afraid to stand up and offend people, someone who wouldn’t pander but would say what the American people know in their gut is right."

The admiration was mutual. As the Detroit Free Press’s Robert S. Boyd reported in May 1987, when stumping among Southern voters, Biden "reminds them that former Gov. George Wallace praised him as one of the most outstanding young politicians of America."

Repulsive.

Millions of Americans dislike forcing states to practice ballot trafficking, i.e., letting campaign workers collect mail-in ballots from voters’ homes and then submit fistfuls of them on the honor system. Biden equates these people with Bull Connor.

Bull Connor sounds like a rodeo star. Hardly. As Birmingham’s Commissioner of Public Safety, Theophilus "Bull" Connor used canines, not bovines. He sicced barking, snarling, police dogs on peaceful, mainly black civil rights protestors in May 1963. He also used fire hoses to blast demonstrators across sidewalks and into gutters.

Surely, such a villain was a racist Republican. Au contraire, in 1960, Bull Connor was elected one of Alabama’s two members of the Democratic National Committee.

Grotesque.

Banks, hotels, airlines, and other businesses routinely ask Americans of all races to present photo ID. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser recently required residents to carry vaccination cards and photo ID whenever they leave home. An August Honest Elections Project survey of 1,200 voters found that 81 percent favored voter ID, including 77 percent of blacks. Biden asserts that these millions of Americans are just like president of the Confederate States Jefferson Davis, a slaveowner whose troops killed 364,511 Union soldiers in the Civil War, to preserve the evils of slavery.

After previously calling voter ID "vote suppression," Congressman James Clyburn, D-S.C., the No. 3 leader in the U.S. House, suddenly announced last July that he "absolutely" could support pro-voter-ID legislation. In fact, Clyburn astonished observers by claiming, "We are always for voter ID." According to Biden, now that Clyburn backs voter ID, the man who rescued his sinking candidacy in the Palmetto State primary, is the reincarnation of Robert E. Lee’s commander-in-chief.

Hideous.

Biden also invoked "the Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan" and Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, and James Chaney. After vanishing for 44 days in the summer of 1964, the bodies of these Congress of Racial Equality workers were found stuffed into an earthen dam in Mississippi. The KKK killed them. Biden associates those who want relocated and deceased voters removed from voter rolls with the racists who murdered Goodman, Schwerner, and Chaney.

Biden said that he would defend "our democracy against all enemies — foreign and, yes, domestic." So, Biden considers domestic enemies the millions of Americans who want election integrity.

Biden is the same man who said at his inauguration: "With unity we can do great things." Biden’s idea of unity is to slice an American flag in two with a machete.

Biden’s speech horrified even Democrats.

"Perhaps the president went a little too far in his rhetoric," Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois told CNN. Racial arsonist Al Sharpton said on MSNBC that Biden’s remarks did not build support. "I think he gave a ‘You’re going to Hell’ speech."

Biden’s Vote Fraud Instruction Manual of 2022 will not reach his desk unless he can persuade Democrat Sens. Kirsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia to torpedo the legislative filibuster. Sinema and Manchin value bipartisanship and respect the filibuster.

At least 75 million Republicans and millions more independents and thinking Democrats want to make it easy to vote but hard to cheat. Insulting these Americans by aligning them with these revolting Democrat bigots was no way for Biden to win these two senators he desperately needs to enact his dodgy vote-fraud facilitation bill.

