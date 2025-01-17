Expand / Collapse search
Biden's biggest failure, media to war with Trump, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the Biden-Harris administration’s legacy. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Goodbye Joe. Enjoy the beach. Continue reading…

SPECIAL RELATIONSHIP – I want to make our alliance with the US great again. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The Trump effect gives you the green light to talk in real terms about real problems. Continue reading…

CRYSTAL BALL – 6 ways media will war with Trump one more time. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor breaks down the Biden administration's less-than-flattering final moments in the White House. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Biden admin is ‘wrapping up in the most embarrassing way possible’ Video

DON'T BE FOOLED – Zuckerberg, other moguls say they're backing off ESG and DEI but are they for real? Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Should prosecutors be prosecuted for their lawfare campaign against Trump? Continue reading…

BIGGEST LOSERS – 5 losers from Team Trump's confirmation hearings. Continue reading…

