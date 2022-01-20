Biden's America: more expensive groceries and less safe neighborhoods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Biden held his first solo press conference in nearly three months on Wednesday and he wasted no time making it clear why he hides from reporters.

Biden had a weak excuse for every crisis that’s happened on his watch, continued to shift blame for his failures, and at times seemed to live in an alternate reality.

At one point, when asked if he had over-promised upon coming into office, Biden countered that he’d actually "outperformed" anyone’s expectations. -- This comes as his approval rating among Americans continues to plunge.

A Politico poll on Wednesday found that about half of Americans give Biden either a "D" or "F" grade for his first year in office.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in Biden’s America who thinks he’s outperformed expectations.

One year into the Biden presidency, Americans are worse off across the board.

Prices for everyday goods are skyrocketing as Americans from coast-to-coast experience a generational inflation crisis.

Biden can’t say he wasn’t warned – economists from across the political spectrum, including some who worked for former President Barack Obama, were sounding the alarm about inflation for months.

Now, basic goods have become expensive luxuries for too many, and Biden doesn’t seem to care.

His chief of staff Ron Klain laughed inflation off as a "high-class problem." Moms trying to feed their kids before school and seeing the price of bacon and eggs go through the roof might disagree.

When he briefly touched on inflation during his press conference, Biden vaguely referenced a plan to fix the supply chain.

Here’s a news flash: the supply chain broke on Biden’s watch, and he has done little to fix it. Ships full of goods are still trapped off the coast of California and have been for months.

Meanwhile, crime may be rising even faster than prices. Big cities nationwide – all of them run by Democrats – are seeing historic surges in murder and assault.

In his press conference, Biden had little to say about why communities from Los Angeles to New York are less safe one year into his presidency. He failed to address the clear role that his party’s push to defund the police has had in creating this wave of violence. Plus, there was no mention of the drugs and crime flooding across the southern border or the nearly 2 million illegal immigrants apprehended since he took office.

This is Joe Biden’s America: your groceries are more expensive and your neighborhood is less safe. Your kids may not even be in school.

Biden claimed during his press conference that we "won’t go back to closing schools." That was a lie – just like his claim that he would "shut down the virus."

Schools are closing yet again nationwide, even though COVID – and especially the omicron variant – is thankfully not a serious threat to children.

Biden’s refusal to stand up to far-left teacher’s unions is resulting in kids losing precious time in the classroom that they’ll never get back. And science shows that school closures will have a real and lasting negative impact on our children.

Things aren’t going any better on the world stage. With Russia massing troops on their border with Ukraine, Biden seemingly gave Vladimir Putin the green light on Wednesday to make, in his words, a "small incursion" into the nation. That is astonishing weakness from Biden, which emboldens our adversaries like China and Iran who now believe America won’t stand up to their aggression.

Meanwhile, the shadow of Afghanistan continues to loom over every foreign policy statement Biden makes. We have seen no justice for the 13 American heroes who died in Kabul as a direct result of Biden’s failed withdrawal.

Even today, Americans remain trapped in Afghanistan – when asked about Afghanistan during his press conference, Biden shamelessly said "I make no apologies for what I did."

That statement about Afghanistan reveals the truth of Biden’s failed presidency.

Biden does not apologize for his mistakes because he does not care. In Biden’s skewed worldview, the problems you’re facing don’t exist – and if they do, they’re not his fault and he won’t be addressing them.

That is not leadership. It’s selfish, arrogant self-preservation from a career politician who has shockingly little to show for his 50 years of taking a taxpayer-funded salary (in addition to whatever foreign funds his corrupt son Hunter has been able to contribute).

We knew Biden would be bad. One year in, he’s unfortunately exceeded every expectation – and Americans are paying the price.

