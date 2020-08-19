What Americans care about in the upcoming election is no different than what Americans care about every day. Americans want to feel safe and live in secure communities. Americans want access to quality education and good-paying jobs to support their families. And they want the opportunity to live the American dream.

The choice between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this November is clear, and nothing elucidates that choice more than their respective records on China.

Remember when in May 2019 Biden downplayed the threat from Communist China? “China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man” said the man the Democratic Party nominated to handle the most important geopolitical confrontation of this century.

Ironically, China has been eating Biden’s lunch for decades. He went on to say that “they’re not competition for us.”

It’s hard to tell whether the naivete or the implicit appeasement is most troubling.

Communist China, under the leadership of General Secretary Xi Jinping, is one of the world’s worst human rights violators. They are stealing American jobs, technology and intellectual property, they covered up the early spread of the coronavirus allowing it to spread further and faster, they are building up their military to compete with us, oppressing the people of Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, using slave labor and leading a genocide against the Uyghurs.

General Secretary Xi will stop at nothing in his quest for global domination, and if we allow it to continue, life as we know it will change forever. We can’t forget: for Communist China, this is a zero-sum game. For them to be stronger, America must necessarily be weaker.

The slow creep of Communist China’s internal crackdown and global expansion has been building for decades. And career politicians like Biden let it happen. For years, Biden defended China, saying that “a more prosperous China will mean more demand for American-made goods and services and more jobs back home in the United States of America.” He championed Communist China’s entry into the World Trade Organization, where they have refused to live up to their commitments and consistently taken advantage of the United States.

Biden’s appeasement and support of Communist China allowed them to not only steal American jobs but overtake our nation as the world’s largest manufacturer. The IMF predicts that by 2024, China’s economy will be 56% larger than the U.S. economy on a purchasing power parity basis. Not only does Communist China want to destroy our economic success, but they will do it while stripping human rights, devastating the environment with their pollution, and silencing anyone that dares to speak out against them. We saw it this week as Communist China sanctioned 11 U.S. officials for “behaving badly on Hong Kong-related issues.”

So what is Biden going to do about it? When outlining his plan for Communist China moving forward, Biden had this to say: “The way China will respond is when we gather the rest of the world ... That’s when things begin to change. That’s when China’s behavior is going to change.”

This is what Biden has been trying for decades and it is a pathetic and naïve approach from someone who wants to be our president. Communist China is never going to change. How many times do they have to show us before we believe them?

We have to get serious about the threat of Communist China and stop “hoping” for change. We are in the middle of a new Cold War and it’s time to realize our relationship with China is about more than just trade. This is about human rights and the impact Communist China’s growing influence around the world has on our national security.

The only thing crazier than refusing to confront this challenge head-on is electing a man in Biden who’s been refusing to confront this challenge head-on for decades.

Thankfully, President Trump is taking real steps to stand up to Communist China. He’s negotiating trade deals to put American businesses first, holding China accountable for their lies that led to the spread of the coronavirus, and working to protect American investors. Under President Trump, the United States took the unprecedented move to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment. We are finally standing up for human rights by sanctioning Chinese officials, businesses and banks that help Communist China restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy, as well as companies complicit in human rights violations against the Uyghurs.

There is more we can and must do to hold Communist China accountable and protect freedom here and around the world. But we absolutely cannot accept a future where politicians like Biden care more about making friends than protecting Americans. We cannot accept a future where we sit back and allow Communist China to continue abusing human rights, suppressing freedom, taking advantage of American businesses, and growing their influence around the world.

Americans have a choice this November. And it’s a choice that will affect the future of our nation and the American dream as we know it.

The best thing for the communist government in China would be for Biden to be elected president.

