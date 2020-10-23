Mike Huckabee: Trump will move America forward, Biden would return US to disastrous Obama era

The final debate Thursday night between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden showed the American people exactly what is at stake in this election.

No president in modern American history has a list of accomplishments longer than Donald Trump’s. Unfortunately, Biden is running to reverse almost everything the president has achieved.

When Trump first ran for office, he vowed to make America great again by implementing policies that would fundamentally transform our country for the better, and put millions of forgotten U.S. workers on the forefront of our country's future economic boom.

It was a huge commitment, but despite unprecedented political obstruction in both the courts and in Congress, President Trump went on a four-year streak of relentless promise keeping.

During his first year in office, the president spearheaded and signed the revolutionary Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — an across-the-board rate reduction that saved American taxpayers an average of $1,400 on their federal income taxes every year.

As President Trump pointed out during the debate, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act was much more than just your typical tax reform package. Besides lowering taxes for U.S. households, the legislation invested in thousands of economically underperforming communities across America.

The measure created Opportunity Zones to foster rapid economic growth and development in those neighborhoods by incentivizing private investment in affordable housing, infrastructure, and — most importantly— jobs.

“It’s one of the most successful programs, people don’t talk about it,” President Trump said at the debate, noting that the biggest beneficiaries of Opportunity Zones are Black and Hispanic communities that were effectively abandoned by the federal government under past administrations.

At the debate, Trump also touted his record on health care — and rightfully so. The president kept his pledge to eliminate the disastrous ObamaCare individual mandate, which disproportionately punished middle-income households with a tax if they couldn’t purchase health insurance.

Trump also recently made it the official policy of the federal government to make sure that Americans with preexisting conditions always have access to affordable, high-quality health care.

On Thursday night, however, the American people also saw that Biden’s thinking is firmly stuck in the past.

Biden promised to create what he calls “Bidencare,” which is really just Obamacare 2.0 — a model that will give the federal government even more control over your health care than Obama’s original Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

More importantly, Biden also revealed that he does, in fact, want to halt the use of fossil fuels and wipe out millions of jobs by completely shifting away from the oil industry.

“I will transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden said, emphasizing that the move would be necessary “because the oil industry pollutes” and “has to be replaced by renewable energy.”

He’d better hope there weren’t any voters watching the debate from states like Pennsylvania or New Mexico, where fossil fuels are a significant source of income and jobs, supporting entire communities.

Biden also repeatedly criticized the president’s economic policies, including his tax cuts, and refused to give Trump credit for creating the strongest economy that our country has seen in decades.

“I am cutting taxes, and he wants to raise everybody’s taxes,” Trump said of Biden during the debate. “If he gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you’ve never seen. Your 401(k)s will go to hell, and it will be a very sad day for our country.”

Trump is right — everything that he has done over the past four years is at stake on Nov. 3. Our country simply can’t afford to take a step backward to the disastrous Obama era, which is exactly what electing Biden would mean.

