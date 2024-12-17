Biden to Trump: Is this the worst transition ever?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The soon-to-expire Biden administration is behaving as if an invading foreign power is about to take over and the house must be burned down to keep the "invaders" from succeeding.



In the past few weeks, the cynicism meter has ticked up several notches because of the decisions made by the outgoing president and others in his administration. First came the pardons of Hunter Biden, and then roughly 1,500 others, including a former Pennsylvania judge who used his private jail system to incarcerate juveniles, pocketing the profits. Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro ripped the pardon, saying Biden got it "absolutely wrong" in what has been called a "kids for cash" scandal.



Among the other questionable pardons and clemencies was one Biden issued for Rita Crundwell, the former comptroller of Dixon, Illinois. Crundwell was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for stealing over two decades almost $54 million from the town of 15,000 people. It is said to have been the largest municipal fraud in U.S. history. Crundwell, now 71, admitted to embezzling from the city, and using the stolen funds to support a lavish lifestyle. According to WTTW, "Officials recovered only $40 million of the stolen city money from court settlements, the work of auditors and proceeds from the liquidation of Crundwell's assets.

Biden has been engaging in a fire sale of steel barriers ordered during the previous Trump administration to build a wall and secure the southern border. These were materials paid for with taxpayer money. It is part of what appears to be a cynical plan to frustrate the incoming Trump team and make their border-control job more difficult. I don't recall a transition like this in our history.

Then came the drones. The administration claims they are not from U.S. adversaries and pose no threat to public safety. They have also claimed to know nothing about them. If they know nothing, how can they assert they are not from foreign entities and will not harm people?

The drones have been seen for weeks over New Jersey and New York and have lately been spotted over California and Nevada. A woman called into a D.C. talk show and said she and her daughter had seen 30 drones flying over Southern Maryland. Ex-Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan has posted pictures of what he says are drones flying over his home in the D.C. suburbs. With no credible information coming from the Biden administration, conspiracy theorists are in full swing, along with accusations of a cover-up.

While Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he will cooperate with the incoming Trump administration in removing migrants in the country illegally, even from his "sanctuary city," other Democrat mayors and governors are promising to resist deporting even those who have committed crimes and to "Trump-proof" their cities and states.

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan has promised to send teams of agents into resisting cities and states controlled by Democrat politicians and remove migrants. An October Fox News poll indicates they have the support of an overwhelming majority of Americans.

According to the poll of registered voters, support for deportation has increased dramatically since 2015. "Among nonwhite voters, 57 percent now support mass deportations, while only 33 percent said they did in 2015. Additionally, 91 percent of Republicans now say they support deportations - a 21-point increase since 2015. Rural voters' support has risen by 20 points, urban voters by 19 points, and men's support increased by 16." Even Democrat support for deportations has increased to 42 percent from 34 percent in 2015.

It doesn't appear to matter to the Biden administration, which has five weeks to go. They are behaving as if Vice President Kamala Harris, not Trump, won the election and voters can be ignored.



The second Trump administration will have a lot of cleaning up to do. If their promised policies are shown to work, look for public approval to remain high as they and a GOP congressional majority seek to reverse the damage caused by the Biden administration.

