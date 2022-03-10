Biden Supreme Court pick backed by radicals who believe the Constitution is 'trash'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Demand Justice, the secretive leftist group in the Arabella Advisors dark-money network dedicated to judicial nominations, has revealed a bit more about itself in recent tax exemption applications, which were obtained by Americans for Public Trust.

The filings include the first complete list of the board of directors of Demand Justice. One name stands out in particular: Elie Mystal, The Nation’s justice correspondent. He has long written far-left screeds about the law and recently declared on "The View," "The Constitution is kind of trash."

That was no slip of the tongue for Mystal. In another recent interview, when asked if "the Constitution needs to be scrapped altogether," he replied, "Sure, but I don’t think that’s going to happen."

Recognizing that he likely won't get his wish, Mystal, along with Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon, have been pushing to pack the Supreme Court, perhaps as a workaround to a complete trashing and rewrite. To convey how much of a priority that goal is, Demand Justice renamed its Twitter account "Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt." Mystal wants 10 more justices on the Supreme Court.

Mystal, in concert with Demand Justice, has also played an unabashed role in smearing Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Remember those cloaked handmaids roaming the Capitol and the stream of screaming protestors inside the hearing room, all funded by Demand Justice's dark money? The myriad antics continued even well after Kavanaugh was confirmed and sitting on the bench, as Mystal and Demand Justice continue on a crusade to delegitimize the justice. It's all a piece in his broader agenda to rip up the Constitution.

Other Demand Justice board members such as Arkadi Gerney of the Hub Project and Lori Lodes of Climate Power are drawn from far left dark-money groups. Both Hub Project and Climate Power are known to be backed by the same foreign money source.

Anyone who wants to better understand what to expect from a future Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would benefit from scrutinizing her boosters.

On the board of the affiliated Demand Justice Initiative sit Stasha Rhodes, a former managing director at the Hub Project; former Bernie Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir; and former NARAL Pro-Choice America president Ilyse Hogue.

The fact that the board directing Demand Justice's activities represents a potpourri of liberal special interests is not at all surprising. For decades, the left has viewed the courts as a means to deliver from the bench the policy outcomes that are too radical and unpopular to enact through the legislative process. For them, that's the endgame.

And who did Demand Justice and other Arabella-linked dark money groups make clear to Joe Biden they preferred to fill Justice Breyer's Supreme Court seat (after unceremoniously running a year-long public campaign to bully him into retirement)? One Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Demand Justice has announced a $1 million ad campaign and stated it is ready to spend "whatever is needed" to promote Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation. Their intense support was already evident when they put her on their Supreme Court shortlist before Joe Biden was even elected president.

The deeply troubling association is not lost on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Curiously, the same radicals who want to turn Democrats into the party of court-packing also badly wanted Judge Jackson for this vacancy. It’s a matter of record that this nominee was the anointed favorite of these fringe groups," he said.

Fringe groups are they ever. But unfortunately, these left-wing dark money groups are exerting significant influence due to their vast resources. Having spent over $1 billion in 2020 to help elect Biden and Senate Democrats, these groups handpicked Jackson to deliver on their radical liberal causes.

And let's not forget that former Demand Justice personnel are helping to run Biden's White House. Paige Herwig is former deputy chief counsel at Demand Justice and has served as President Biden’s point person on judicial nominees since the beginning of the administration. Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, is a former consultant for Demand Justice and board member of their Supreme Court Voter project (yet another liberal dark money organization). The "fringe" has the keys to the White House.

