David Bossie: Biden wants to pack Supreme Court to put America on road to socialism — he just won’t admit it

It has become abundantly clear — despite former Vice President’s Joe Biden’s repeated refusals to give an honest answer — that he’s planning to expand the size of the Supreme Court to add liberal justices if he’s elected president. He knows his radical agenda can’t become reality any other way.

Following in the footsteps of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Biden knows that many of the far-left proposals he wants to become law if Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House won’t pass constitutional muster. So like Roosevelt in 1937, Biden wants to pack the Supreme Court with justices who will support a radical restructuring of our nation — regardless of whether the restructuring is constitutional.

This is a dangerous step that even Democrats refused to support when Roosevelt tried it 83 years ago. But today’s Democrats — following the lead of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and fellow socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y. — only care about remaking America into a socialist nation.

Adding new justices to the Supreme Court is like adding referees who will change the rules in the middle of a football game. This would allow laws that are clearly unconstitutional to be upheld by the expanded radical majority on the high court.

The Democrats deny they want to put America on the road to socialism, of course, because they know most Americans don’t support a socialist revolution. But make no mistake: a President Biden would become a tool of radical socialists. And an expanded Supreme Court with a radical majority handpicked by Biden would put our nation on a dangerous path toward socialism.

A mantra of the Obama-Biden administration was “never let a crisis go to waste.” President Barack Obama and Vice President Biden adopted this strategy while formulating their response to the 2008 financial collapse, which has become known as the Great Recession. The strategy is designed to take advantage of an extraordinary circumstance in order to ram through parts of an agenda that are politically impossible to pass otherwise.

President Roosevelt adopted a similar strategy to push through his New Deal agenda — which was a massive expansion of government — in response to the Great Depression.

While much of Roosevelt’s agenda was passed by Democrats in Congress, some of these new laws were overturned by the Supreme Court on constitutional grounds. Roosevelt’s response to our tried and tested system of checks and balances was his attempt to pack the Supreme Court with like-minded justices who would rubberstamp his agenda wholesale.

Thankfully, the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937 went down in flames because lawmakers from both parties largely agreed that politicizing the judicial branch of our federal government would be deadly for our republic.

Court packing would promote dangerous instability and turn the Supreme Court into another branch of government controlled by politics — rather than impartial jurists deciding whether new laws are faithful to the original intent of our nation’s founders who approved our Constitution.

Fast-forward to today. As President Trump boldly navigates us through the COVID-19 pandemic in the midst of the 2020 presidential election, Biden regularly makes comparisons between FDR’s agenda in the 1930s with his own far-left agenda.

Biden is making it clear that he wants to use the Chinese coronavirus crisis to fundamentally change America. All you have to do is listen to his words.

Biden has said that he “won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it” and argued that “we need revolutionary institutional changes” in our country. These are alarming statements that every American should worry about before voting in the election now underway.

Biden has said: “I do think we’ve reached a point, a real inflection in American history. And I don’t believe it’s unlike what Roosevelt was met with.” Pay attention and you will start to understand why Biden is refusing to tell the American people his position on court packing.

Biden tried to hide his true intentions when he said this week that “I'm not a fan of court packing … the president will love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would in fact pack the court or not pack the court.”

But only a person who has spent more than four decades in Washington could come up with a ridiculous response like this to a straightforward question about whether he would expand the Supreme Court by adding more justices.

Biden knows that even if Democrats control both the House and Senate, they must first abolish the Senate filibuster in order to ensure passage of their extremist legislation. That’s a country-altering measure that Biden has stated he’s open to. “I think you’re going to just have to take a look at it,” Biden said in July.

Here’s the truth: If the filibuster becomes a thing of the past and court packing becomes a reality, the radical left is coming for the America you love. I’ve been saying for 10 years that ObamaCare is just a steppingstone to a complete government takeover of our health care system. That prediction is on the ballot Nov. 3.

Unlike his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden says he doesn’t support the socialist “Medicare-for-all” program, but rather wants to build on ObamaCare instead. I don’t believe him — and you shouldn’t either. Incrementally expanding ObamaCare doesn’t match Biden’s “go big” Roosevelt-like rhetoric.

The reason Bernie Sanders introduced “Medicare-for-all” in the first place was because ObamaCare didn’t work. Even The New York Times recently noted: “For many Americans, the ‘Affordable’ part of the Affordable Care Act has seemed like an empty promise, as premiums, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs continue to be an extraordinary burden on millions of households.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are attempting to prop up ObamaCare at the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing, but it’s just a political stunt. Anyone who thinks the left would just trim around the edges of our health care system if they seize power next year is not paying attention to what’s going on in our country.

The bottom line is that if you’re one of the 180 million Americans who like your private health insurance coverage, the radicals are going to try to take it away from you.

Socialized medicine isn’t the only thing coming down the pike in 2021 if Democrats prevail in November. Once Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., extinguishes the filibuster and the Supreme Court is packed with partisan leftists, the dominos will begin to fall one by one.

Do you like free speech and religious liberty? The left is coming for you. Do you think you have a right to own guns and ammo? The left is coming for them. Do you like President Trump’s border wall? The left is coming to reverse the policy.

Do you rely on the police for safety? Many on the left wants to defund them. Do you like your job in fracking or elsewhere in the fossil fuel industry? Those jobs would come to an end in Joe Biden’s America.

President Franklin Roosevelt didn’t try to pack the Supreme Court because he just wanted incremental change. Neither does Joe Biden. Americans shouldn’t accept Biden’s dodging of questions about enormously consequential issues like packing the Supreme Court and ending the filibuster in the Senate.

Biden’s deceptive maneuvering speaks volumes — and Americans should weigh it heavily as they head to the polls. Creating a constitutional crisis is no way to respond to COVID-19.

