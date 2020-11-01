Susan Molinari: Why Joe Biden has the support of this former Republican congresswoman

I’m a third-generation Republican officeholder and proud of it. I served in the U.S. Congress for five terms; I was elected vice chairwoman of the Republican Conference; and I delivered the keynote address at the 1996 Republican National Convention. And I’m here to tell you why I’m voting for Joe Biden.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed over 222,000 Americans, infected over 8 million fellow citizens, and decimated our economy. Yet, President Trump continues to deny the seriousness of COVID-19.

He knowingly and willfully lied to us at the beginning of this crisis, and he continues to do so now as he claims we are “rounding the corner.” He has no plan to effectively contain the virus. He dismisses our public health experts and scientists as “idiots.” And even after hosting a super spreader event at the White House, he tells us we shouldn’t let it control our lives.

This behavior defies logic, and worse, it is costing lives and livelihoods in every corner of our country.

It’s never been more clear that we need real leadership.

I’ve worked with Joe Biden in Congress. He is a good man, and he’s what our nation needs during this time of crisis. He’s honest, he’s compassionate, and he values each of us.

During our time serving in Congress together, I saw Biden countless times listening to those around him when others left the room and standing up for those who needed a voice when no one else was paying attention. From authoring the Violence Against Women Act to standing up for human rights around the world, Joe Biden is a champion for everyone.

And Joe knows what we have to do to get through this crisis. He has a plan to contain COVID-19 and take steps that should have been taken months ago, including providing free testing and treatment and ensuring personal protective equipment and other supplies are available for all.

The Joe I know won’t just be a president for Democrats. He will be an American president.

Joe will listen to the experts, follow the science, and be honest with the American people so that we can safely reopen our schools and get back to our jobs. Our economy will never recover until we get this virus under control.

While I know it might not be easy for Republicans to vote for a Democrat, I promise you this: the Joe I know won’t just be a president for Democrats. He will be an American president. He will work with both parties for all of us – even those who don’t support him – to get us through this crisis, recover and build our country and our economy back better.

That’s why Republicans from across the country are coming together in support of this ticket. From Cindy McCain and John Kasich to Colin Powell and more than 70 national security officials, there is strong GOP support for Joe Biden in this election.

We have so much work to do as a country, and we’ll never get there divided. We have to come together, not as Democrats or Republicans, but as Americans to rebuild our nation and bring people together. So, please join me in voting for Joe Biden. Visit iwillvote.com today, make your plan to vote, and ensure your voice is heard.

