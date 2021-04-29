Rep. Nancy Mace: Biden's spending plan will cost America big time – we can't afford 4 more years of this

When Joe Biden was sworn in as president in January, he promised the American people he would make bipartisanship a top priority of his administration and work to unify the country. Many Americans, including myself, were hopeful he’d stick to this promise, one he repeated over and over again on the campaign trail.

It was a welcome change after years of radical voices calling louder and louder for things like Supreme Court-packing, single-payer health care, and trillions of dollars in spending. This was a real chance for the radical left in Congress to be sidelined so both parties could come together and do the work the American people sent us here to do.

Of course, I knew how difficult and unlikely this was, but I never would’ve predicted just how far left Pelosi’s party would go in just 100 days, and how President Biden would become their biggest cheerleader for a massive expansion of government.

Washington, D.C. has spent nearly $2 trillion taxpayers don’t have on a "COVID relief" package, where less than 10 percent had anything to do with COVID relief. They’ve unveiled a $2.3 trillion "infrastructure" package, 93 percent of which is spent on anything and everything but our roads and bridges.

Then, at the joint address to Congress on Wednesday, President Biden revealed yet another $1.8 trillion spending package that inserts Washington bureaucrats into family decisions, and disincentivizes work, opportunity and prosperity, and asks for the largest tax hike in American history during the middle of a pandemic.

And how will Nancy Pelosi pay for this $7 trillion in new spending?

Simple: She won’t.

The far-left wants to force our kids and grandkids to pay for every single penny of it. As if the $28 trillion national debt we have right now wasn’t enough.

This is not bipartisan. In fact, it’s the most radical expansion of government and debt in decades, possibly ever.

Nancy Pelosi and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have taken control of the Democratic party and President Biden is just living in it.

The November election wasn’t a referendum on socialist policies. Pelosi has a two-person majority in the House; the Senate is evenly split 50/50. Our nation is politically divided. This is the time to reach across the aisle, not transform America into a socialist country.

This is why the "COVID relief" package was passed without a single Republican vote in Congress. My hopes for a bipartisan "infrastructure" package are fading. Time and again, Republicans have tried to sit down with Democrats both in Congress and at the White House to come up with changes or to propose alternatives. Instead of reaching across the aisle, Democrats either completely ignore us or threaten to "go it alone" with reconciliation, while simultaneously attacking Republicans for being obstructionist.

This goes beyond spending trillions on China’s credit card on hard-left socialist wishlists. The Biden administration rolled out a commission to "study" the idea of packing the Supreme Court and signed a never-ending list of executive orders empowering Washington bureaucrats to more easily enforce job-killing regulations on our struggling economy.

This administration hasn’t just surprised Republicans with how fast and hard it’s moved to the left in its first 100 days. It’s even surprised hyper-progressive socialists like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

"One thing that I will say is that I do think that the Biden administration and President Biden have exceeded expectations that progressives had," Ocasio-Cortez said during a virtual town hall. "I’ll be frank, I think a lot of us expected a lot more conservative administration."

Despite President Biden’s promises to the American people, his administration has ceded control over its agenda to radicals who aren’t remotely interested in working with anyone but themselves. They’ve given power to politicians who aren’t interested in solving problems, but who want to advance their political goals and fundamentally change a nation.

This is a serious loss for the American people. We cannot afford four years of radical progressives trying to mold America into a socialist utopia.

We can’t afford four years of $10 trillion deficits, paying for an ever-expanding government controlling more and more of our economy, our businesses and our lives.

We can’t afford four years of this trajectory.

