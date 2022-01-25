Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Biden's weakness with Russia risks war in Ukraine—and elsewhere

A Russian invasion of Ukraine poses a serious risk to American citizens and interests

Rep. Scott Franklin
By Rep. Scott Franklin | Fox News
One year into the Joe Biden presidency, critics have justifiably focused on his failed economic, border, and COVID policies.

Let’s face it: those are low-hanging fruit and the consequences for Americans are significant. But with Russian forces poised to invade Ukraine, Beijing forcing its will on the world, and rogue nations provoking the international community, Biden’s weakness on the world stage risks drawing the U.S. into a hurricane of international security crises with massive implications.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) 

President Biden was asleep at the wheel on national security policy in 2021. It began with his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and continued during his recent press conference where he practically gave Russia the green light to begin its pending invasion of Ukraine. 

This wasn’t just a typical slip-up, it was a dangerous diplomatic disaster that prompted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to remind Biden that there are no such things as "minor incursions" for those under attack. While it may be fun to joke about Biden’s verbal gaffes, he is the commander-in-chief and leader of the Free World. His words carry tremendous weight, and any misunderstanding of his comments could jeopardize the lives of millions.

While the U.S. is not treaty-bound to defend Ukraine, an invasion still poses a serious risk to American citizens and interests. There are thousands of Americans as well as significant business interests in Ukraine. In the short term, we face the possibility of having Americans trapped behind enemy lines or killed by Russian attacks. In the long run, we can’t expect Russia to stop with Ukraine, based on its track record. Should Russian President Vladimir Putin choose to attack NATO members in Eastern Europe, the U.S. would be required to come to their defense.

Vladimir President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. 

As they did in Afghanistan, our global adversaries will take note of how the Biden administration responds to this latest Russian aggression. Should the U.S. stand by and watch passively while Ukraine falls into Russian hands, it is reasonable to expect China would make a similar move on Taiwan, anticipating little resistance from Biden. The same could be said for the Iranian regime’s schemes in the Middle East and North Korea’s belligerence in East Asia. The Biden administration’s failure to deter Russia now will sound the alarm for the world’s worst actors to strike.

If President Biden does not radically alter his national security strategy from one of appeasement, these foreign threats will snowball and eventually impact U.S. interests at home. As Winston Churchill said, "An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last."  When Republicans retake the House in November, Congress must exercise its oversight authority to ensure the Biden administration pursues a national security strategy of peace through strength.

Americans might ask why they should be concerned with conflicts happening thousands of miles away while domestic issues plague our own country. It’s a fair question. As the primary defender of freedom in the world, the U.S. does not have the luxury of ignoring threats abroad. Left alone, it may not be long before the blood of America’s sons and daughters is once again spilled on foreign soil.  

Rep. Scott Franklin, a Republican, represents Florida’s 15th Congressional District.